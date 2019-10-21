CRMLS Launches MLS-Touch Realist Integration to 98,000+ Users

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS and Prospects Software recently announced a new set of major enhancements that are now available in the MLS-Touch mobile app, a member benefit to CRMLS users. Enhancements include Matrix™ listing edit capabilities and access to Realist® property & tax data from CoreLogic®.

With MLS-Touch, CRMLS users can now edit Price, Public Remarks, and Private Remarks for their listings on the go. They can also access important public records data associated with listings, such as ownership and occupancy, assessed land and building values, and property tax.

This rollout follows a number of other MLS-Touch enhancements released in recent months to CRMLS users, including synchronization of contacts and favorites between MLS-Touch and Matrix platform and Client Portal. Carts and saved searches now synchronize between MLS-Touch and Matrix as well. These integrations create a seamless ecosystem between desktop and mobile MLS, keeping real estate professionals connected to their listing, tax, and client data from wherever they are, and making it easy and efficient to collaborate with clients during the home buying process.

"MLS-Touch is popular with our users. I know they're going to appreciate these useful updates. The app provides a true mobile extension to all the critical data that they rely on. Adding tax and assessment data to the mobile experience will help our users look like the real estate experts they are, wherever they are," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter.

"Since we launched the client data integrations earlier this year, we've had tremendous positive feedback from our MLS-Touch users," said Prospects CEO Charles Drouin. "We're very excited to have the newest features now available in CRMLS, bringing further benefits and efficiencies to real estate professionals."

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing 98,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org .

About Prospects Software

Prospects Software provides two of the most critical tools that real estate professionals rely on every day beyond their primary MLS - mobile MLS and CRM. MLS-Touch, also known as Prospects Mobile in Canada, keeps agents connected to listings, leads and contacts from anywhere, on any device. Prospects CRM gives agents a powerful tool to organize contacts and manage customer relationships. Prospects apps are intelligent, easy-to-use, and fully integrated with each other and with the CoreLogic Matrix multiple listing platform. For more information, visit www.prospects.com.

