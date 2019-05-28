CRMLS Makes Discounted MyFloodStatus Reports Available in Marketplace

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CRMLS adds MyFloodStatus reporting services to its Marketplace line of products. The CRMLS Marketplace is a unique group of cutting-edge real estate products offered to users at discounted rates negotiated by CRMLS.

MyFloodStatus, powered by Western Technologies Group (WTG) LLC, is the premier provider of accurate, structure-based flood zone determinations nationally. Used by real estate agents nationwide, each flood determination is pinpoint accurate, certified, and insured – backed by $2 million of E&O insurance.

"MyFloodStatus fills an important niche for our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "These reports will help make valuable flood determinations for those who need them."

"We are excited to introduce MyFloodStatus to CRMLS users. Complete and accurate flood reports are critical to protecting agents and their clients," said WTG VP of Business Development Kim Jones. "Securing a MyFloodStatus report allows agents to reduce wasted time, money, and frustration while protecting themselves from liability."

CRMLS makes products available in its Marketplace at discounted or zero-cost rates for its users. As part of this agreement, MyFloodStatus flood determination reports will be available to CRMLS users at a discounted price of $25 per report.

To learn more, visit the MyFloodStatus page on https://go.crmls.org/marketplace/.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing 96,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

About Western Technologies Group, LLC/MyFloodStatus

Western Technologies Group (WTG) is the premiere provider of structure-based flood zone determinations nationally. In 2016, WTG launched MyFloodStatus National Search to address the expanding need for accurate, certified flood determinations nationally, both directly for the consumer as well as Real Estate agents. For more information on WTG visit: www.wtgroupllc.com.

CONTACT: Art Carter, art@crmls.org

SOURCE California Regional MLS

