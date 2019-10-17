CRMLS Selects BoxMLS to Offer an Open MLS Platform

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS, the nation's largest and most recognized multiple listing service, made an imperative step, empowering its users with choices towards an open MLS platform by announcing an agreement with BoxMLS.

Through the agreement, CRMLS's 98,000+ agents and brokers will have access to an ultra-modern MLS search, branded MLS-compliant virtual office website (VOW), and a branded mobile app. BoxMLS is a cutting-edge listing data tool that consolidates different regions' data under a single interface, offering new levels of convenience, a lightning-fast API, and mobile-friendly access. This agreement also means brokers and agents who use CRMLS will be provided a new, state-of-the-art listing management tool. BoxMLS will be available to CRMLS users at no additional cost.

"CRMLS has made a vital step towards making its platform as open as possible. This agreement marks a major milestone in implementing a technology that is vast and lucrative for our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter.

"We're thrilled to be working with the nation's largest MLS," said BoxMLS CEO Kevin Hughes. "Real estate professionals in California need MLS solutions that are modern, powerful, user-friendly, and effective. BoxMLS checks all those boxes."

CRMLS plans to fully execute the BoxMLS solution to CRMLS users in the first quarter of 2020. Further details about the launch of BoxMLS will be forthcoming.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 98,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

About BoxMLS

BoxMLS provides real-time, cross-MLS data and tools for more effective collaboration between real estate brokers, agents and their clients. Learn more at boxmls.com.

CONTACT: Art Carter, art@crmls.org

