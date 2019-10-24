CRMLS to Expand Footprint to Include Ventura County MLS as Ventura BOD Votes to Participate With CRMLS

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS, the largest and most recognized multiple listing service in the United States, will soon expand its alliance of participants. The Ventura County MLS Board of Directors has voted to participate with CRMLS.

A completed agreement, once finalized, will mean real estate professional users of the Ventura County MLS will have full access to CRMLS's best-in-class products, services, training, and expanded support hours.

"We look forward to serving the real estate community in Ventura County directly," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "CRMLS has a long track record of excellent service to brokerages across the state, and we're excited to bring that service to professionals in this area as well."

"I look forward to our new MLS partnership with CRMLS and the enhanced services and library of tools available to our subscribers and participants," said Ventura County MLS President Jorge DeLeon. "Our primary goal is to provide our subscribers the best technology available and we feel that CRMLS is currently the best choice available in the market."

Further information, including an anticipated timeline and technical details, is expected.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 98,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

Contact: Art Carter

Chief Executive Officer

California Regional MLS

Art@CRMLS.org

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

