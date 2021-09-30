CRMNEXT Announces The Winners Of The 2nd Annual Right On The Money Contest Honoring Bank & Credit Union Superheroes

"CRMNEXT's Right On The Money Contest recognizes the best in our industry," said Lauren Culp–Publisher/CEO of CUInsight. Tweet this

"We were blown away by the number of nominations we saw this year and by the absolutely incredible work these institutions and individuals are doing in their communities," said James Gilbert, Head of Marketing at CRMNEXT. "It was an honor to review all of the nominees and our judges really had their work cut out for them selecting the winners from our top 10 institutions and top 10 individuals. To say the work these folks are doing in their communities is astounding is an understatement."

Judges Lauren Culp, Publisher & CEO of CUInsight.com; Michael Murdoch, CUDE & CCUFC, CUNA, Marketing Manager of Wauna Credit Union; Ron Shevlin, Director of Research at Cornerstone Advisors, and Senior Contributor at Forbes & Fintech Snark Tank; Chris Skinner, CEO of The Finanser Ltd, best-selling Author; Denise Wymore, Marketing Manager at QCash Financial, reviewed the top 10 institutional and individual nominations, and selected three winners in both categories.

"So much innovation exists in credit unions, both at the organizational and individual level. It's such an honor to be a judge involved in reading the nominations and hearing the incredible stories," judge Lauren Culp said. "The CRMNEXT Right On The Money Contest truly recognizes the best of the best in our industry."

Guadalupe Credit Union was announced as the first place winner, Tongass Federal Credit Union took second place, and Visions Federal Credit Union was selected as the third place winner. In the individual category, Eric Pointer, President & CEO at Credit Union of Texas, was awarded first prize, Whitney Anderson-Harrell, Chief Community Development Officer at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, was awarded second, and Nanci Wilson, Marketing & Community Outreach Officer at University Federal Credit Union, took third.

For an overview of the work of all of the winners, see the full press release here.

Contact:

Kristina Keene

Marketing Manager

CRMNEXT

[email protected]

M:801-232-4925

SOURCE CRMNEXT

