CRMSDC Marks 50 Years with a Golden Celebration at NMAAHC

Some of the Capital Region's most successful minority entrepreneurs and executives honored. Business Icons Robert L. Johnson, Calvin Butler, Cathy Hughes, Deryl McKissick, Emmitt Smith, Warren Thompson, Emmit J. McHenry, among Hall of Fame Inductees

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Diversity Council (CRMSDC) will celebrate 50 years of driving economic opportunity and growth in the region with its Leaders and Legends celebration on October 12, 2022, at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). Twenty leaders, innovators, trailblazers, and business champions will be inducted into the organization's MBE Hall of Fame in recognition of their support of and advocacy for minority business enterprises. The list includes such innovators such as the creator of the .com domain, America's 1st Black Billionaire, a media mogul, and the posthumous induction of the late Congressman Parren J. Mitchell, considered the godfather of the minority business movement.

CRMSDC's Celebrates 50 Years CRMSDC Announces Hall of Fame Inductees

The Leaders & Legends Hall of Fame is a lifetime achievement award celebrating iconic individuals for their indelible imprint on minority businesses. These individuals have significantly impacted the region's economy or, through public policy, transformed the landscape for minority businesses.

"This is a significant celebration for our organization as we reflect on 50 years and pay homage to the late Congressman Parren J. Mitchell who had a bold vision and paved the way for minority business," said Sharon Roberson Pinder, CRMSDC President and CEO. "What we do every day and how these inductees continue to contribute to our mission promotes the viability of minority-owned firms and drives the local and regional economy. Our inductees have been at the forefront of pioneering change and making a meaningful difference for MBE's."

CRMSDC is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland. CRMSDC provides corporate members and NMSDC certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) with a thriving ecosystem pulsing with progressive opportunities to grow, partner, and develop their capabilities and their inherent entrepreneurial spirits.

The ceremony will be held in the Oprah Winfrey Theater at the Museum and will include a cocktail reception, the MBE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and a private museum stroll. The evening's events will be hosted by Allison Seymour, anchor of WUSA9's "Get Up DC!" and Marc Clarke, host of Fox45's "Bmore Lifestyle."

Tickets can be obtained online at www.crmsdc.org. For the full list of Hall of Fame inductees, click here.

About CRMSDC

The Capital Region, Minority Supplier Development Council (www.crmsdc.org) was established in 1972. It is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (www.nmsdc.org), which advances business opportunities for certified MBEs and connects them to corporate members. Our region includes Washington DC, the State of Maryland and Northern Virginia

The Washington Business Journal has recognized The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council as one of the 2020 Top 25 Largest Business Advocacy Groups in the Greater Washington, DC region. Moving from #13 in 2019 to #12 in 2020 and to the number #11 slot this year.

The MBDA Business Center, Virginia, helps minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy and grow their business. The center is part of a national network of funded centers in major cities throughout the United States. The center works with minority business enterprises to generate increased financing and contract opportunities and to create and retain jobs.www.mbda-virginia.com.

For more information about the event:

Sonya Bigelow-Smith

410.707.2850

[email protected]

For more information about CRMSDC:

www.crmsdc.org

SOURCE The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council