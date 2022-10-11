CRN Confers Triple Crown Award on Veristor in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

Veristor Recognized on the Prestigious List of Elite Solution Providers for Fifth Time

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veristor as a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. The Triple Crown Award is reserved for those select few companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year.

"It's an exceptional honor to be named again to the CRN Triple Crown list," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "We look forward to collaborating with the talented people of Anexinet in the coming year as we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to deliver business solutions that are truly transformative. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team."

Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel.

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating, but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of market leadership, sales acumen and technical prowess.

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

