CRN Features Global Knowledge's VP of Channel Sales in 2021 "Women of the Channel" List

"CRN's 2021 'Women of the Channel' list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and innovative ideas to support their partners and customers through the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are delighted that Doreen has received this recognition. By developing close relationships with our channel partners, Doreen has ensured that our customers can build the skills they need for success with the most relevant, highest-quality training," said Nurali Jamani, Global Knowledge's COO. "Doreen provides leadership and guidance, along with a little fun, to help customers and partners achieve their personal and professional goals."

Several other organizations have recognized Global Knowledge, its employees and training recently, including Digital Dyfend, Venture Beat and Training Industry. Global Knowledge was named a top 20 IT training company for the 13th year in a row.

SOURCE Global Knowledge

