CRN GRANTS CONGRUITY360 PARTNER PROGRAM 5-STAR STATUS

BOSTON , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruity360, a leading SaaS data management and classification provider, has been awarded CRN's coveted designation of a 5-Star Partner Program for its global channel go-to-market program. CRN recognizes 5-Star Partner Programs as IT channel offerings that innovate and adapt to, rather than succumb to, quickly-evolving customer needs, particularly in a post-pandemic economy. 5-Star partners offer outstanding channel programs that reflect partners' challenges, proposing realistic solutions that yield tangible, profitable results.

Developed by Congruity360's Director of Global Channels Morgan Hartley, the newly minted partner program boasts a multi-tiered ecosystem model, complete deal registration process, partner referrals, MDF and rebate incentives, and a fully integrated partner portal that includes role-based accreditations. Congruity360's partner focus includes both traditional and modern channels on a global scale, with an initial emphasis on the North American and EMEA regions. Channel partners, divided into three membership tiers, benefit from a flexible pricing structure deigned to accommodate their unique business models, ensuring scalable pricing and flexible delivery methods. Segmentation within Congruity360's channel ecosystem is key to maximizing sales, increasing profitability, and achieving the greatest ROI possible for partners.

"Our team is very excited that Congruity360's global channels program has been given this 5 Star honor. We've implemented new strategies, tools, and processes to support a seamless, end-to-end partner experience that accelerates Congruity360 partners' success," said Hartley. "Each program element ensures partners reap a fruitful, unique journey designed exclusively for them. Congruity360 values strategic alignment and believes in comprehensive onboarding and continuous partner enablement. We look forward to providing our ecosystem partners with cutting-edge technology and resources that align with their go-to-market business models."

"We are very pleased to be recognized as a 5-Star Partner Program by CRN. This validates the comprehensive work that went into the strategic development of our partner framework. We are honored to be recognized alongside many of the top channel organizations in our industry," said David Casillo, Congruity360 Chief Revenue Officer.

Recognition as a CRN 5-Star Partner Program reinforces the value Congruity360 places on understanding partners' complex data and security requirements by helping them master the application of the Classify360 platform to solve their clients' data management challenges. The company strives to build a partner technology ecosystem that encourages proactive change, anticipating the evolving needs of end-users as the IT industry adjusts to a new post-Covid, pro-privacy world. Recent partnerships include a legal technology services provider and global technology and supply chain services providers, demonstrating the importance of implementing a data classification policy as the foundation of any data-centric initiative, regardless of the desired end result. Enterprises consuming both Classify360 and partner technologies stand to benefit from reduced project timelines, increased data accuracy, and steadfast compliance.

About Congruity360

WHERE DATA SCIENCE MEETS DATA COMPLIANCE

Congruity360 is a holistic data management provider enhancing the value of technology investments by improving data quality, offering cost optimization across IT operating expenses, providing control of disparate data sets, and expediting project timelines from a universal IT level – not the application level. A layer of cross-functional review tools empowers different teams within an organization to collaboratively manage data, delivering powerful data governance with built-in checks and balances.

