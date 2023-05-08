CRN Honors Hope McCluskey of ESET on the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Hope McCluskey, director of channel marketing for ESET, to the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100, a subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2023 Women of the Channel list. The women who populate the Power 100 have gone above and beyond with their extraordinary commitment to the IT channel community, implementing strategies that have accelerated the success of their partners and customers—and the broader channel ecosystem as a result.

As Director of Channel Marketing at ESET, McCluskey leads a team that enables ESET partners to market to existing and prospective customers through innovative marketing and demand generation programs. Her team arms channel partners with new resources and tools to differentiate themselves and help end users navigate a growing threat landscape. Her team is also a relentless advocate and support system for the ESET channel community, collaborating directly with partners and delivering go-to-market support that translates into financial results and new market opportunities.

"Hope's ability to adapt to changes within the industry has made her a respected channel leader," said Ryan Grant, VP of sales, North America. "ESET is proud to be a channel-first company – we win when our partners win. Hope plays a key role in advancing ESET's channel operations and strengthening our partner relationships. Her dedication to the channel ensures that customers feel empowered to win with ESET from onboarding through go-to-market and renewals."

McCluskey oversees ESET's new partner portal and global CRM system, including onboarding and training, as well as North America industry and channel event management. In addition, she has structured many of ESET's professional development opportunities and initiatives, including CompTIA certifications and LinkedIn courses, while acting as a mentor within ESET and for young women in Southern California.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"I'm honored to be recognized among the ranks of distinguished women in the channel," added McCluskey. "My priority has always been to help other women achieve their professional goals and I'm pleased to lead a team filled with inspiring females. This recognition is shared across ESET's entire channel team, and it speaks to our ongoing commitment and passion supporting our partners."

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. The annual Power 100 honors some of the most influential women from technology vendors and distributors based on their remarkable contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy. For more information on the 2023 Women of the Channel list, visit www.CRN.com/WOTC.

