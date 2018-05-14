CRN Honors Three StorageCraft Leaders as "2018 Women of the Channel"

The executives who comprise this annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Each honoree is recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

O'Sullivan also has the privilege of being named to CRN's Power 100 list where she is highlighted for her innovative initiatives and outstanding channel performance.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group drawn from this larger list: women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their companies' success and help move the entire IT channel forward.

As channel marketing manager, O'Sullivan worked with partners to develop strategies that successfully deliver growth to both the partners and StorageCraft. Previous initiatives led by O'Sullivan include sales and marketing boot camps that train partners to maximize their disaster recovery revenue. She started the Trailblazer initiative, a series of webinars that feature leading-light managed service providers sharing their experiences. Finally, O'Sullivan raised StorageCraft's profile through industry awards, including European IT Software Excellence Awards and Business Continuity Awards.

Meanwhile, Brook, a results-driven executive with an enviable track record, excels in her current role at StorageCraft as head of sales, Asia-Pacific (APAC). Her duties include managing the APAC channel and expanding business into emerging markets. During the past year, Brook has led StorageCraft's expansion in Asia and has continued growing the company's regional business. Under Brook's leadership, the team onboarded four new distributors in Southeast Asia, developed a series of technical training sessions to assist partners in understanding StorageCraft technology and designed a successful campaign to activate dormant partners and recruit new ones.

Donnell, the European business development director, drives business growth for StorageCraft's portfolio of data protection and storage solutions via the channel. During this past year, Donnell closed contracts with nine new distributors, resulting in coverage in over 30 new countries in the EMEA region. She also played a major role in re-establishing relapsed relationships with distributors in four countries. Donnell currently focuses on bringing StorageCraft OneBlox scale-out storage to the EMEA market and secured inclusion of StorageCraft in the portfolio of Europe's largest storage distributor, Hammer.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"Janet, Marina and Olivia exemplify female leadership and the innovative minds at StorageCraft. Their contributions to the company, our partners, and the channel been instrumental to our success," said Matt Medeiros, CEO at StorageCraft. "All three actively embody the mindset of, 'when our partners are successful, we as a company are successful'. They demonstrate this every day in their ongoing support of our channel partners and customers. All three are a great representation of what StorageCraft is all about and I'm incredibly proud to have these talented professionals recognized."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

