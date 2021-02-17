CRN Names ATSG to 2021 MSP 500 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions while maximizing their return on IT investments.

CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need. The MSP Elite 150, recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services.

ATSG has now been recognized on this prestigious list for the fifth time. Through their Technology Solutions as a Service portfolio, ATSG focuses on innovative managed services solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and the end-user experience. The company's focused strategy is driving extraordinary value in the marketplace, with solutions that include public and private cloud, collaboration, unified communications, contact center, digital workplace, mobility, hybrid infrastructure, and security.

"ATSG is very proud to have once again been named to the prestigious MSP500 List in the Elite 150 category," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, ATSG has maintained its accelerated growth trajectory. As we continue to scale, with access to fresh investment capital, we will continue to both invest in our core businesses and seek additional, accretive acquisitions. Our commitment to our clients and our focus on delivering secure, tech-enabled managed services remains the pinnacle of our value proposition. We are delighted to receive this recognition with special thanks to our incredible employees who make this journey possible."

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end- users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

