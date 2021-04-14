CRN Names Corsica Technologies to Its 2021 MSP 500 List

CRN recognized Corsica Technologies 2021 Managed Services Provider MSP 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. Tweet this

"With the current focus on digital transformation while also managing constantly evolving threats, companies need a provider that can bridge the gap between managed IT and cybersecurity services", says Brian Harmison, Corsica Technologies CEO. "We partner with clients to ensure all facets of their network are not only secure but optimized to help them grow."

Corsica Technologies offers a highly skilled, certified IT and cybersecurity team to help organizations create a secure technology foundation so they can thrive, protecting their data, secure their systems and responding to cyber incidents. Using innovation technology, Corsica Technologies' dedicated experts protect clients 24x7x365 from their Security Operations Centers (SOC) , offering full IT security, including security gap auditing, issue remediation, real-time monitoring, incident response and forensics and security awareness training and testing.

With cutting-edge approaches, MSPs are integral to the success of businesses worldwide, empowering organizations to leverage complex technologies while focusing on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide business outcomes.

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. www.thechannelcompany.com

