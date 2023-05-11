CRN Names Elizabeth Kubycheck of ATSG as a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elizabeth Kubycheck, Chief People & Brand Officer, as a 2023 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider — a subset of prominent executives selected from the CRN 2023 Women of the Channel list.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear, turning their unique talents toward driving success for their customers and technology partners. The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent solution providers, based on their remarkable expertise, channel advocacy, and contributions to building solution provider businesses that thrive.

As a 20+ year veteran of the global technology industry and member of ATSG's Executive Leadership Team, Mrs. Kubycheck has been instrumental in leading ATSG's corporate brand & communications strategy, people & employee engagement operations, and executive chief of staff overseeing the execution of corporate initiatives to drive profitable growth. Mrs. Kubycheck has been transformational in unifying ATSG's teams, brand identity, and industry relations across all functions throughout ATSG's expansive growth; working strategically to integrate and unify newly hired and acquired teams and offerings into the global organization.

"Elizabeth's crucial leadership role in driving the company's global people operations and market strategy for expansive growth has been a key component of our overall success," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Her all-encompassing, inclusive, and communicative approach to executive collaboration, employee involvement, and strategic partnership alignment has facilitated the achievement of the company's overall mission and vision. Elizabeth has emerged as a genuine ambassador of our ONEATSG culture and purpose, constantly innovating and tailoring programs, and initiatives to address the dynamics of this ever-changing environment. We take immense pride in her accomplishments and are honored to see her contributions acknowledged in our industry and throughout the channel ecosystem."

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global managed services leader providing award-winning digital transformation services to today's dynamic enterprises. ATSG's Intelligent Solutions as a Service portfolio of Digital Workplace, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Customer Experience offerings are powered by the ATSGOne Intelligent Multicloud Platform. Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net. Like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

