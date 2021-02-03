CRN® Names Nimbella as One of the 20 Coolest Cloud Infrastructure Companies to Watch in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbella , a cloud-agnostic serverless cloud platform provider, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Nimbella as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. This annual list recognizes the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage, and software.

This year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners and innovation in product and service development.

CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list not only honors exceptional technology suppliers, but it has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology providers to partner with — presenting a list of the companies best positioned to support their cloud services needs.

Nimbella's serverless cloud platform was selected for providing enterprise-grade, open-source-based solution that is available as a managed and hosted service or as a full-stack offering. Nimbella allows developers to code only application logic and leave the platform to manage configuration of integral services such as storage management, capacity provisioning, auto-scaling, monitoring and logging.

"As a young player in the cloud infrastructure space, it is an honor to be recognized by CRN as one of the 20 coolest cloud companies in this category," said Anshu Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Nimbella. "Nimbella was built to address the growing complexities of the cloud by providing a uniform programming model and an abstraction across clouds to support multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud strategy. Nimbella frees the developers from infrastructure burdens, allowing them to focus on value creation while significantly reducing the time-to-market."

"Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The honorees on this year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain."

CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

For more information on Nimbella's solution, click here .

About Nimbella

Nimbella is a cloud-agnostic stateful serverless platform to enable developers to easily build stateful or stateless applications. The serverless platforms and frameworks in use today are lacking the abstractions, automation, and integrations that are necessary to accelerate the adoption of serverless technology in the enterprise and in new application domains. Nimbella fills the technology gaps and unifies the programming experience around serverless to deliver a complete and integrated solution that works across clouds. Nimbella enables the developer to only code application logic and leave the rest to the platform to manage. It is based on open-source and is available as a managed and hosted service and also as a full-stack solution that can be deployed on any private or public cloud.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

