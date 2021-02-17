CRN Names Onix to its 2021 MSP 500 List

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Onix to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions while maximizing their return on IT investments.

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

As an MSP, Onix demonstrates its end-to-end customer lifecycle service delivery capabilities by offering customers 24x7x365 monitoring, managing and problem resolution for their cloud workloads. Key services include cost optimization, automated patching, alerting, infrastructure, application, and database monitoring. The company recently achieved Managed Services Provider status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

"We are honored to be selected to the CRN MSP Pioneer 250," said Scott Cruze, Onix Director of Cloud Professional Services. "Our managed services program ensures customers enjoy hands-on support, ongoing workloads management and oversight, as well as more services that help them maximize their cloud environment. This means they can enjoy more organizational efficiency and predictable costs backed by a world-class team that's focused on their infrastructure."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 .

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals. Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Contact:

Robin Suttell

Onix

216-801-4984

[email protected]

SOURCE Onix

Related Links

www.onixnet.com

