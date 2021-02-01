CRN® Names Trend Micro as one of the Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it was named one of the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021 by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This annual list recognizes the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage, and software.

The list not only honors exceptional technology suppliers, but it has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology providers to partner with — presenting a list of the companies best-positioned to support their cloud service needs.

This year's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on two key deliverables: companies' demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners; and their innovation in product and service development.

"Since day one, our sales model has been selling through the channel - that has not changed. However, as market dynamics and the needs of our partners change, so does our partner program. With cloud becoming increasingly relevant, we've refreshed our channel program to enable and reward our partners for their cloud business," said Louise McEvoy, vice president of US channel for Trend Micro. "I'm proud of the work the Trend Micro channel team has done to grow this business through the channel and proud of our partners for growing their cloud business alongside us. I'm humbled by this recognition, as it is a great validation of these efforts."

With the launch of Trend Micro Cloud One, the company has launched a security services platform for organizations building in the cloud, delivering the broadest and deepest cloud security offering in one solution. It enables customers to secure their cloud infrastructure with clarity and simplicity.

"We are thrilled to be selected, once again, as one of CRN's Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. The award affirms our position at the top of the industry in cloud security, all the while remaining in close contact with our channel partners to ensure their overall success," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing at Trend Micro. "Trend Micro's Cloud One™, our new security services platform for cloud builders, will help our partners simplify their end customer's hybrid and multi-cloud security. This, in return, adds both a cloud portfolio and services opportunities for our valued partners."

CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

