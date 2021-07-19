CRN® Recognizes Axis Security on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Axis Security to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the security category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

Axis Security is a channel-first organization that is revolutionizing the remote access space. Its Application Access Cloud™ has a unique architecture that makes it amazingly simple to deploy, use, and manage while delivering more secure access — keeping users off the corporate network, and reducing risk by isolating applications. It enables more use cases than any other ZTNA solution accommodating any application or user as well as latency-sensitive scenarios. Axis Security is changing the game with a ZTNA solution that fully replaces and goes beyond legacy VPNs, without replicating or changing the existing network.

"Axis Security is honored to be named to CRN's 2021 Emerging Vendors list underscoring our innovative, game-changing technology and our commitment and exclusive focus on the channel," said Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis Security. "We are delivering unprecedented value and ease-of-use with a highly secure, Zero Trust solution that organizations can rely on to replace outdated methods of securing distributed workers and third parties accessing their networks."

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry's unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's ongoing success well into the future.

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook

©2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

SOURCE Axis Security

Related Links

https://axissecurity.com

