CRN Recognizes Kate Schlarf of Moovila on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kate Schlarf, VP of growth marketing, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

Kate Schlarf, VP of growth marketing

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

After the first channel-specific integration at Moovila, Schlarf led the company's channel engagement strategy, which included community and event engagements. She was instrumental in disseminating project management education and engaging with various communities, such as MSP Geek and r/MSP. Kate also played a crucial role in introducing Moovila to its first channel events, including the company's inaugural appearance at XChange NexGen.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. content and executive editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"Kate has been instrumental to Moovila's efforts in the channel," said Mike Psenka, CEO of Moovila. "An advocate for the channel, she helps elevate our team members on improving our engagement with MSPs and supporting our partners. She also identifies opportunities to educate MSPs on the significance of project management and its impact on their businesses by sharing best practices and offering support. We love what Kate is bringing not only to Moovila but to the entire channel community."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Moovila

Moovila is the leading AI-driven project automation platform and combines embedded risk monitoring, identification and remediation with an AI project management coach to help teams collaborate, plan, and execute projects more efficiently and effectively. Moovila Perfect Project enables MSPs to leverage AI to understand project status, identify potential capacity risks and conflicts, gain accurate financial forecasting, and make data-driven decisions. Through native PSA integrations, MSPs can identify project delays, eliminate bottlenecks, and optimize resource allocation, preserving margins while improving customer satisfaction.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

