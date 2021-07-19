CRN Recognizes Kublr on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

CRN names Kublr to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category Tweet this

"We're proud that CRN has recognized us as an emerging cloud vendor helping enterprises bridge the gap between cloud-native and enterprise realities," said Oleg Chunikhin, co-founder and chief technology officer, Kublr. ""Because we always leverage open-source, cloud-native technologies in our client work, that approach is ingrained in our team's DNA. We're able to bring that expertise and best practices to each customer so they can speed up their digital transformation."

"The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource."

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

Kublr 1.21, the newest version of Kublr, delivers major improvements to product functionality, security, reliability, and customization capabilities available to end users, Kubernetes operators, and administrators. To learn more about Kublr and how it helps enterprises securely and reliably deploy Kubernetes at scale, visit our site and watch this short video.

About Kublr

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Kublr provides a comprehensive container orchestration platform that speeds the management of containerized applications on any infrastructure. Our mission is to ease cloud-native adoption for enterprises with heterogeneous environments and strict security and governance requirements. Comprehensive and flexible, we are committed to keeping the open-source promise while providing the reliability and security large organizations need. Built on an open platform with a pluggable architecture, Kublr provides built-in multi-factor enterprise security, configuration management, backup and disaster recovery, and logging and monitoring providing the reliability and flexibility large organizations need.

We are a proud contributor to the Kubernetes codebase, an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and completed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. Follow @Kublr and the Kublr blog to learn more about Kublr's enterprise-grade Kubernetes and on LinkedIn , Facebook and kublr.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

