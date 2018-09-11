CRN Recognizes Matt Medeiros of StorageCraft on List of Top 100 Executives

Under Medeiros' leadership, StorageCraft has rapidly expanded its product portfolio and introduced capabilities that are unmatched in the market. As a result, StorageCraft's customers and partners experience the virtual elimination of downtime and the removal of the threat posed by ransomware.

Medeiros' vision for StorageCraft is embodied in the company's promise, "StorageCraft, Where Your Data Is Always Safe, Always Accessible, and Always Optimized." This mindset continuously drives the company to develop and deliver new solutions that continue to evolve the business, its products, and its channel operations over the next months and years.

"Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "In order for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in order to create that reality. CRN's 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid to take the necessary steps to get there."

"Every day, our innovative and progressive team challenges the status quo of data backup and recovery. We constantly work for the success of not only our company, but of our partners as well. I am honored to be named on CRN's list of Top 100 Executives," stated Medeiros. "It's a privilege to lead the StorageCraft team in making new products that push the boundaries of what data recovery and backup can do for our partners and for businesses everywhere."

Continued Medeiros: "I have great confidence in our leadership team, in our innovation, and in our solutions—as well as in every one of our employees as we move forward and exceed our goals for 2018 and beyond. Because when we make great products, our partners succeed. And when our partners succeed, we succeed with them."

