CRN Recognizes Pavilion as a Top 50 Software-Defined Storage Player for 2022

Pavilion is highlighted among the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Companies, supporting the industry's most comprehensive range of certified NVMe-oF solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems , the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-Over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF), today announced its selection as a Top 50 Cool Vendor in Software-Defined Storage as chosen by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for bringing software capabilities, services, and cloud connectivity to storage technology.

Highlighted for its HyperParallel Flash Array, Pavilion Data Systems provides high-performance, highly scalable storage for AI, machine learning, high-performance computing, and analytics workloads. The Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array works with NVMe and NVMe-oF to provide over 2.2 petabytes of capacity, up to 120-GBps read performance, and up to 20 million IOPS in a 4U enclosure.

Supporting the widest range of certified NVMe-oF solutions for Linux, VMware, and Microsoft, Pavilion's microsecond latencies, industry-leading performance density, and low cost give customers the ultimate choice and control for deploying modern Ethernet-based networks.

"With a channel-first business model, Pavilion is rapidly displacing incumbent storage suppliers that have not taken advantage of the full potential of NVMe," said Chris McBride, Pavilion's Chief Revenue Officer. "We offer Microsoft and VMware customers the opportunity to increase performance over existing suppliers by anywhere from 3x to 7x, while significantly lowering their data center footprint and reducing software license fees."

"CRN's Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022."

"We are pleased to again be recognized by CRN for our Pavilion data platform," said Shridar Subramanian, CMPO of Pavilion. "The world's largest enterprises, government entities, and research institutions trust Pavilion to scale up and scale out with NVMe-oF that is as fast as bare metal and at a lower cost."

CRN's Cool 50 Software-Defined Storage vendors list is featured in CRN Magazine and online at CRN Cool 50.

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion provides the data analytics acceleration platform that enables enterprises to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge and other data-driven workloads and the ideal data IO platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control.

