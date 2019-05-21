CRN Recognizes Yvonne Walker of DDN as a CRN Women of the Channel for the Third Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN® Storage, the leader in at-scale storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Yvonne Walker, senior manager of partner and customer experience at DDN, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.

The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Walker has over 10 years of experience in the data storage industry, including nearly five years with DDN. Her most recent success includes the launch of a Platinum Tier within the DDN PartnerLink program, exclusively for NVIDIA DGX-certified resellers of DDN A³I with NVIDIA DGX-1, DGX POD, and DGX-2, providing added support to resellers who work closely with AI and deep learning customers. Additionally, she led the development of a DDN Resource Library for all DDN channel partners to easily search for informative assets to support the growth of their businesses.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"I am honored to be included with such an esteemed group of professionals," said Walker. "Delivering a robust channel program to DDN's partners is a cornerstone of our business, and receiving this notable accolade for the third consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to providing our partner community with the tools required for success."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About DDN

DDN is the global leader in AI and Multi-Cloud Data Management. DDN creates and delivers software and turnkey storage solutions that enable organizations to maximize value across distributed AI, Big Data, Enterprise and Hybrid Cloud environments, accelerating time to insight across their end to end data lifecycles. With more than 5,000 customers in financial services and banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and energy, government and research, web and cloud service providers, DDN is the largest private storage company in the world. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

