CRNA Week Celebrates 'Heart of Anesthesia'

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 19, 2026 -- Certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) are highly trained professionals who guide patients through their most vulnerable moments with unmatched skill, compassion, and reassurance.

Whether it's a child undergoing their first operation, a wounded soldier on the front lines, or a senior facing a crucial procedure, CRNAs are the hands-on anesthesia experts there to keep their patients safe, comfortable, and cared for.

Jan. 18-24 marks national CRNA Week in Pennsylvania, with the theme, "CRNAs" "The Heart of Anesthesia."

"CRNA Week is an opportunity to recognize the skill, compassion, and leadership that nurse anesthetists bring to patient care every day across the commonwealth," said Jodie B. Szlachta, PhD, CRNA, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

"Pennsylvania's CRNAs are essential to safe anesthesia care in hospitals, ambulatory centers, and rural communities, ensuring patients receive high-quality, accessible care when they need it most," she said. "I'm proud of the vital role our members play in advancing patient safety and strengthening our healthcare system."

PANA represents approximately 4,000 certified registered nurse anesthetists and student registered nurse anesthetists in the commonwealth, making it one of the largest associations in the country. Pennsylvania also is among the top draws for CRNA students across the United States, with 15 highly rated nurse anesthetist programs.

With a history that spans to the Civil War, CRNAs are battle-tested providers, serving as the primary anesthesia providers in austere combat theaters. CRNAs also provide more than 80% of anesthesia care in rural areas. Their presence in the community, skill, and precision ensure patients undergo timely surgery safely, access pain management, and avoid needless delay or travel.

When you combine all the years of training, the average nurse anesthetist completes 9,000 clinical hours, which is why numerous medical studies by nationally recognized health-care policy and research organizations prove CRNAs provide high-quality care, even for rare and difficult procedures.

