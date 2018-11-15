CRN's 2018 Annual Report Card honors StorageCraft with awards for Partnership and Managed & Cloud Services in the Data Protection Software Category

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, announced today that it is the winner of two Data-Protection Software subcategories of CRN®'s 2018 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards program: Partnership and Managed and Cloud Services. The Annual Report Card summarizes results from a comprehensive survey that details solution-provider satisfaction in the areas of product innovation, support and partnership for the hardware, services and software vendors they team up with. The vendors with the highest ratings are named to the prestigious Annual Report Card list of winners and celebrated as best-in-class by their partners. The ranking gives the IT vendor community feedback—directly from their solution providers—that can be used to refine product offerings, enhance support offerings and improve communication with partners.

"As data pools grow and IT infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, all companies have to face the challenges of cost-effectively protecting data and ensuring it is constantly available," states Marvin Blough, VP Worldwide Sales at StorageCraft. "It's simple: system downtime equals lost business and missed revenue. Our cloud and backup solutions minimize the time needed to recover critical data. We are honored to be recognized by our partners and CRN for our cloud services and channel-focused solutions. This result would not have been possible without the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our channel partners, and our continued push for industry-leading, innovative products that are unmatched in the industry."

StorageCraft offers managed service providers exceptional flexibility, with pay-as-you-go licensing models and backup and recovery solutions for both on-prem and SaaS data. Earlier this, year, during CRN's 2018 XChange conference and ahead of VMworld 2018, StorageCraft announced two new, innovative solutions to keep data protected: ShadowXafe and OneXafe.

ShadowXafe combines reliable recovery, scalability and total business continuity in a solution that provides both ease of use and affordability. OneXafe is a converged scale-out storage and data protection platform that includes seamless integration to disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). StorageCraft consistently provides unrivaled and innovative products for its massive partner community, ensuring their success in the channel.

This year's group of honorees was selected from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey by The Channel Company's research team. More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product categories.

"An ARC award is one of the industry's most prestigious honors. It symbolizes a vendor's dedication to delivering high quality and innovative product and program offerings to their channel partners," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRN's Annual Report Card provides solution providers with the rare opportunity to offer their invaluable insight on vendors' products and services, as well as their partner programs. As a result, the technology suppliers are equipped with actionable feedback to bolster their efforts to remain the best-of-the-best. Congratulations to each of this year's ARC award winners."

The 2018 Annual Report Card results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc.

About StorageCraft

Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft's data protection, data management and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft's powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2018 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.

