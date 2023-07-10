CRN's 2023 Inclusive Leadership Network Honors Charissa Jaganath of Logicalis

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Charissa Jaganath, Global Head of Responsible Business, to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. Jaganath was recognized for her role in furthering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives within Logicalis. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.

The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list honorees are passionate about promoting DEIB across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.

"I grew up as a woman of color in South Africa when apartheid was still very real. I stood in line with my dad to vote in the first democratic election, and remember thinking how unfair it was that access to education and opportunities was different based on where you were born or the color of your skin. That experience shaped my world view, and made inclusivity a focus for me in all aspects of my life and work," said Jaganath. "It's a great honor to be recognized for my inclusion efforts at Logicalis, and I look forward to continuing to impact change in my organization and beyond."

Jaganath joined Logicalis in 2021, where she leverages over 15 years of experience in global corporations and nonprofits to drive Responsible Business, including DEIB efforts, throughout the company. In 2022, she led the development of Architects of Pride, Logicalis' first global Employee Resource Group supporting members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. Additionally, Jaganath co-chairs the Logicalis Global Inclusion Council, a team of global leaders who work to ensure an inclusive work environment, celebrate diversity, and engage and empower employees to reach their full potential.

"We are so excited to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next."

The 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the July issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting today at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

