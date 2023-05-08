CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Ana Lucia Amaral and Vivien Lim of Checkmarx

Recognition is based on expertise, vision and impact on the industry

ATLANTA and RAMAT GAN. Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in application security solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ana Lucia Amaral, Senior Regional and Partner Marketing Manager, Americas and Vivien Lim, Regional and Partner Marketing Lead, AMA to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Ana Lucia Amaral is a data-driven and business-minded multilingual channel marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience in the technology domain, providing companies with the marketing tools, resources and processes best suited to drive business growth with partners.

Vivien Lim is well known for her deep understanding of the technology and solutions represented by Checkmarx partners, and for her ability to help communicate the true value that they provide to customers. She has a track record of introducing innovative marketing strategies that effectively drive customer acquisition and retention for AMA channel partners.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"We celebrate this recognition of our channel leaders Vivien and Ana for their accomplishments in working with our highly valued partners," said Amit Daniel, Chief Marketing Officer at Checkmarx. "Partners are a critical force multiplier as we work to enable the enterprise to continue the move to the cloud and establish a holistic 'shift everywhere' approach to application security."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leading application security provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive and innovative cloud-native platform, Checkmarx One™. Fueled by intelligence from our industry-leading AppSec security research team, our products and services enable enterprises to shift everywhere in order to secure every phase of development for every application while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of CISOs, security teams, and development teams. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 60 percent of Fortune 100 organizations, and are committed to moving forward with an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Checkmarx