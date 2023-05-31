CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Michelle Hughes and Megan Kirby of SYSPRO

TUSTIN, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Michelle Hughes, PartnerUP Program Manager, and Megan Kirby, Strategic Partner Manager, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Michelle Hughes is an ERP industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in manufacturing and distribution software. As PartnerUP Program Manager, Michelle co-led the creation and execution of an upskilling program through the partner portal for partner certification and product education.

As the Strategic Partner Manager at SYSPRO US, Megan Kirby is responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with strategic channel partners while also focusing around ensuring partners have the ability and knowledge to profitably grow their business with SYSPRO. In this role, Megan engages with partner executives to develop short and long-term strategic objectives and creates programs, such as the SYSPRO Channel UPlift Program, to drive strategic necessities through execution. She has been responsible for defining and driving the go-to-market strategy for every partner in the SYSPRO community and measuring results.

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

"Megan and Michelle are a vital part of our channel organization, exemplifying the channel business acumen, integrity and results-driven mindset that made 2022 a truly remarkable year for SYSPRO and our partners," said Lou Sassano, VP, Channel at SYSPRO USA. "Our partners often say that both Michelle and Megan feel like a part of their own team. This recognition for them is well deserved and I look forward to another record year of working collaboratively with our partners and customers to ensure continued success."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

