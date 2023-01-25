CRO Company Intellimize Minimizes Industry Disruptions with Free Service for Google Optimize 360 Customers

Intellimize to future-proof stranded Google Optimize 360 customers with the AI-powered efficiency of programmatic CRO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, the only no code, cookieless, programmatic conversion rate optimization (CRO) platform, announces a special promotion to support transitioning Google Optimize 360 customers without interrupting their current testing and personalization program.

Intellimize, programmatic CRO, offers 6 months free to Google Optimize 360 customers upon signing a one year contract.

Last week, as Google customers were preparing their marketing plans for a cookieless world Google confirmed market rumors that it is sunsetting Google Optimize and Google Optimize 360 (GO360). Both testing and analytics services will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. The announcement leaves thousands of Google Optimize customers looking for an alternative website testing/optimization solution.

The Intellimize GO360 promotion comes on the heels of the company's recent price reductions to enable more brands to grow with Intellimize during the struggling economy.

"At Intellimize, our customers are our true north and we want to ensure that Google's latest announcement causes as little disruption to our industry as possible," said Guy Yalif, Co-founder and CEO, "We know switching testing providers has opportunity costs associated with it, which is why I'm thrilled to offer Google Optimize 360 customers an easy way to transition their A/B testing program by giving them the first six months free (when signing a one year agreement). We're excited to welcome them to our community."

The Intellimize for GO360 customer offer includes:

Unlimited A/B/n testing

Rules-based personalization

Unlimited seats

No code visual editor

No code audience builder

AI-powered copy suggestions

No hidden landing page fees

Granular conversion performance analytics

One-click GA4 integration

Self-service onboarding and training videos

"Marketing teams have had their fair share of challenges over the past few years and we want to make this transition from Google Optimize 360 to Intellimize as seamless as possible for them," said Tracy Sestili, VP of Marketing at Intellimize. "Our AI-powered programmatic CRO is best in class and I think marketers will wish they had switched sooner."

See why Dandy, and other top brands have switched from Google Optimize to Intellimize already.

"Intellimize is the only tool for people who want to start, get better at, or reach expert level CRO. Every other platform I've compared Intellimize to is either 'too much' or it's made for a very simplified use case for marketers that won't allow their users to grow in complexity with the platform," said Dandy's Head of Web Experience, Sara Pion. "The value we gain from Intellimize is knowing that we're not going to waste traffic on experiments that don't convert, and I can personalize every experience for every visitor, as 87% of our web visitors are net new. I would recommend them to any marketing team."

About Intellimize

Intellimize is a cookieless, no code, AI-powered programmatic CRO platform that enables companies to get the most out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. Intellimize powers high converting websites by combining advanced machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time, even on first page view for anonymized visitors. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Gong, Mercari, Tableau, Okta, Dermalogica, Drift, Sumo Logic, SingleCare, Live Conscious, and more use Intellimize to ensure no ad dollar is wasted. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

