CRO Leadership Award Goes to Celerion for a 7th Consecutive Year

Annual survey of biopharmaceutical clients recognizes Celerion for delivering customer service excellence.

LINCOLN, Neb., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year Celerion has been named recipient of the Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader's CRO Leadership Awards in all five award categories. Well respected within the pharmaceutical industry, the awards recognize the winning Clinical Research Organization (CRO) in five categories: capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, and reliability in meeting the needs of big and small pharmaceutical clients alike.

"We are of course honored again for such comprehensive recognition," said Celerion CEO Susan Thornton, Ph.D. "This award validates the many things we do to enable clients to bring drugs quickly to market, bettering the lives of people in need around the world. It's gratifying that our commitment to excellence is noted by this pillar of our industry," she added.

Celerion was additionally designated a Champion performer for scoring one standard deviation or more above the weighted average in each award category including capabilities, compatibility and quality.

"Industry Standard Research continues to consider it an honor to provide the primary market research data for Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader's CRO Leadership Awards. ISR's stringent screening process ensures that only highly qualified industry decision-makers participate in our CRO benchmarking market research. This is paramount as we ask the research participants to provide experiential, not perceptual, feedback on their involvement with contract suppliers over the past 18 months," said Kevin Olson, CEO of Industry Standard Research.

"The data enable users of ISR's market research to make confident business decisions based on the experiences of their industry peers," he added.

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience, and scientific excellence that gives its clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path.

For over fifty years, Celerion has leveraged the latest operational concepts and technologies to execute safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic studies in highly controlled clinical environments. These include first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism and excretion studies, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function. In addition, Celerion offers data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so that they touch the lives of our family, friends and people in need around the world. For more information, please visit www.celerion.com.

