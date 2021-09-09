Croatian Wine Enthusiasts Announce the First International Plavac Mali Day

"Plavac Mali is a predominant red wine variety growing in Dalmatia which is very recognizable for its distinct aroma and tannins, and deserves a celebration around the time it is typically harvested," said Mirena Bagur, co-founder of Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., an importer, online retailer, and advocate for wines of Croatia. "This day will be recognized annually in the week surrounding September 21 st , with various events, educational and promotional content in local geographies where Plavac Mali is presented. For example, in Boston we are organizing a wine pairing dinner featuring various Plavac Mali wines and a few tastings in boutique wine stores."

About the Croatian Wine Alliance – a Public-Private Collaboration

Lead by Aroma Wine Co., and Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc.,the US-based duois working with organizations around the globe to raise awareness of premium Croatian wines, including the Wines of Croatia, https://vinacroatia.hr/en/, a wine organization within the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Vino Dalmacije, https://vinodalmacije.com/ the association of winemakers in Dalmatia, and Croatian National Tourist Board, importers and distributors in US, Canada, Australia, and Europe. In addition, the Republic of Croatian Embassy and Consulates in the US are supporting the US importers. For a full list of participating organization, visit https://www.facebook.com/internationalplavacmaliday.

How to Celebrate International Plavac Mali Day

Follow Plavac Mali's adventures on https://www.facebook.com/internationalplavacmaliday

Tag that page when you post your own content and use hashtag #plavacmali and #internationalplavacmaliday

Create your own tastings, wine pairings, giveaways or educational events – in person or virtually, and tag the social media handles

Write articles about #plavacmali

Invite the media to the virtual event on September 20 , at noon Eastern time to present Plavac mali and the wine industry in the region. Media can register for the Zoom link, here: http://eepurl.com/hGY1xf

to present Plavac mali and the wine industry in the region. Media can register for the Zoom link, here: http://eepurl.com/hGY1xf Encourage others to participate in celebrations.

About Plavac Mali

The UC Davis and University of Zagreb conducted a DNA study of the variety only to discover that Plavac Mali (vitis vinifera) is a descendant of Zinfandel (aka Tribidrag or Crljenak kaštelanski) created a natural hybrid with another indigenous variety, Dobričić. Plavac Mali produces several styles of wines, from medium-bodied and easy-drinking, to elegant and robust wines. The aromas in Plavac mali are predominantly dark berries and Mediterranean herbs with expressive tannins, and mineral on the palate. Plavac Mali means 'little blue', referring to its appearance, small and dark blue berries.

The annual production of Plavac Mali is over five million bottles annually, which is 7.5% of the total Croatian wine production, according to the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, and due to its distinct taste and a capacity to age well is the most likely red wine purchased and exported by both the wine industry and the consumers.

"Plavac Mali is the most important variety in Dalmatia, as well as the main variety in two PDOs, including Dingač, the first Croatian PDO and the recently protected Ponikve," said Leo Gracin, Doc. Dr. Sc. of Oenology, president of Vino Dalmacije Association and assistant professor at the University of Split, Studies of Mediterranean Agriculture. "Plavac Mali achieves a distinctive quality on the steep, southern slopes of the islands and coast of Dalmatia. The wines from Plavac mali are full-bodied, strong with ripe tannins and pronounced aromas of dark-berry fruit. In addition, by maturing in wooden barrels, this varietal acquires an additional structure and, with its delicate oak aromas, achieves its full potential that only the world's best wines from warm areas can be proud of."

Croatia's Wine Tourism

Croatia has a unique wine history dating back 5000 years, and four key wine regions, each growing distinct grape varieties – Slavonia and Danube, Uplands, Istria, and Dalmatia. Croatia's gastronomic offerings have been on the rise and its exceptional wines are beginning to get the attention they deserve. Plavac Mali variety is grown in the Dalmatian wine region of Croatia, which has begun engaging with tourism as early as 1800, based on its natural beauty, mild climate and its millennia of history. With the recent changes in economic development in the region, it has quickly become a sought-after destination for many around the world.

"There are countless vineyards in Croatia, each with its own character, that reflect the various terrains, and the region of Dalmatia is certainly one of our jewels," said Ina Rodin, Director of the Croatian National Tourist Office, North America. "In Dalmatia, one can enjoy sophisticated experiences in Michelin Star restaurants to the local konobas, world-known vineyards to smaller producers -- all taking pride in the country's gastronomic legacy and celebrating our ties with the land and sea."

While tourism is a very strong industry sector, Dalmatia has also invested in the IT infrastructure on the continent and the islands to make it possible to not only offer a complete solution to visitors, but also enable everyday productivity for the digital nomads.

"We have looked at ways to combine various branches of economy into making Dubrovnik and Dalmatia an enjoyable and productive destination for people who would like to stay here longer than for a quick vacation," said Nikolina Trojic, Mr.Sc, president of the Dubrovnik county's Chamber of Commerce. "From the older, famous appellations to the newer ones, wineries have created wine tourism content, combining their award-winning wines with gastro offerings, and fun and educational content."

Aroma Wine Co.

As the Founder and CEO of Aroma Wine Co., NJ, Anna M. Viducic taps into her 20-plus years of experience and knowledge of the hospitality and wine industries to strategically guide wineries through the intricacies of the U.S. trade, media, and consumer markets. For more information, follow Anna on social media: Instagram and Facebook and website: Aroma Wine Co..

Croatian Premium Wine Imports

Based in the Boston Metro Area, Mass., CPWI imports, distributes, and online retails indigenous Croatian wines to most US states. The company portfolio includes 70+ wines from all Croatian wine regions. For more information, inquiries or to place an online order, visit www.CroatianPremiumWine.com/wine, contact us at [email protected] and follow us at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Croatian Premium Wine

Related Links

croatianpremiumwine.com

