Crock-Pot® Expands Assortment Just in Time for The Holidays

The new offerings from Crock-Pot range from $59.99 - $199.99 and are available nationwide both in stores and online at a variety of retailers:

The Crock-Pot® 7-Quart Easy to Clean Cook & Carry™ Slow Cooker ($59.99) is designed for easy clean-up, stress free portability and convenient cooking. The removable cooking pot features a non-stick ceramic coating which eliminates the need for scrubbing or soaking, ensuring an effortless clean-up when washed by hand. The durable ceramic non-stick coating is also PTFE- and PFOA-free, and the locking gasket lid makes portability a breeze. The slow cooker also features a 7-quart capacity capable of feeding over 8 people, a digital timer that counts down cook times of up to 20 hours and an automatic warming function that kicks in when your countdown is done. Available at Target and Meijer.

is designed for easy clean-up, stress free portability and convenient cooking. The removable cooking pot features a non-stick ceramic coating which eliminates the need for scrubbing or soaking, ensuring an effortless clean-up when washed by hand. The durable ceramic non-stick coating is also PTFE- and PFOA-free, and the locking gasket lid makes portability a breeze. The slow cooker also features a 7-quart capacity capable of feeding over 8 people, a digital timer that counts down cook times of up to 20 hours and an automatic warming function that kicks in when your countdown is done. Available at Target and Meijer. The Crock-Pot® Express 10-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker with Easy Steam Release ($129.99) has a new larger 10-quart cooking pot, which allows for simplified preparation of great-tasting meals for celebrations, large parties and bulk meal prep up to 70% faster than using a conventional oven. The pressure cooker features a new Easy Release Steam Dial that keeps hands away from the hot steam without the fuss of oven mitts and kitchen utensils, making releasing pressure simple and stress-free. With 15 One-Touch Programs, including a Sterilize function, this versatile cooker combines nine common kitchen appliances in one. The removeable, non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up. Available at Target, Meijer, HEB, Best Buy, WalMart.com and Amazon.com.

has a new larger 10-quart cooking pot, which allows for simplified preparation of great-tasting meals for celebrations, large parties and bulk meal prep up to 70% faster than using a conventional oven. The pressure cooker features a new Easy Release Steam Dial that keeps hands away from the hot steam without the fuss of oven mitts and kitchen utensils, making releasing pressure simple and stress-free. With 15 One-Touch Programs, including a Sterilize function, this versatile cooker combines nine common kitchen appliances in one. The removeable, non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up. Available at Target, Meijer, HEB, Best Buy, WalMart.com and Amazon.com. The Crock-Pot® Express Crisp 8-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($199.99) is the all-in-one solution for pressure cooking, crisping and air frying. This versatile appliance provides the convenience of express cooking paired with the ability to complete every dish with a crisp, oven-finish in the same appliance, to create quick, easy one-pot meals. The air frying function is a healthy alternative to deep frying and uses 99.5% less oil*. The 8-quart capacity feeds 10+ people perfect for larger gatherings and parties, and the non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe for fast and easy clean-up. A reversible cooking rack and crisping lid cooking rack are also included. Available at Kohl's. *compared to the Oster 4L deep fryer.

"The Crock-Pot® brand has always brought simplicity and ease to the kitchen. These new products allow for faster cooking of large cuts of meat and whole poultry and add crispy finishes to delicious meals," says Tim Anderson, Director of Brand Marketing, Crock-Pot, Newell Brands. "In addition to simplifying the cooking process, we're also proud to offer quick and easy cleaning solutions for our Crock-Pot® products to help consumers get out of the kitchen and spend more time enjoying meals with friends and family."

The Crock-Pot® 7-Quart Easy to Clean Cook & Carry™ Slow Cooker, the Crock-Pot® Express Easy Release 10-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, and the Crock-Pot® Express Crisp 8-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker are available beginning this month. To learn more about the latest Crock-Pot® products and recipes, visit Crock-Pot.com or Facebook.com/CrockPot.

About Crock-Pot®

As the category originator, Crock-Pot® slow cooker first debuted more than four decades ago as a simple bean cooker. The brand firmly believes that nothing brings good times and good friends together like delicious food and continues to deliver on its beliefs by creating new innovations that address the needs of households today. For more information and where to purchase, please visit Crock-Pot.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer's, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, and Yankee Candle. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Crock-Pot

Related Links

http://Crock-Pot.com

