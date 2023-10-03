Crocker Joins SWIVEL™ as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

SWBC

03 Oct, 2023, 14:48 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL is excited to announce Amanda Crocker has joined their team as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new role for the growing software company. In this role, she will focus on streamlining operations, managing business-critical projects, and driving the business forward. She is also highly focused on SWIVEL's efforts to deliver greater value to its clients while holding true to the values that make SWIVEL a trusted partner and client.

Continue Reading
Amanda Crocker Joins SWIVEL as COO
Amanda Crocker Joins SWIVEL as COO

"We're proud to welcome Amanda as our first COO. She has the grit and resolve we value," said Jason O'Brien, CEO of SWIVEL. "Her experience in building global payment operations, as well as her commitment to a strong team culture and customer service are unmatched. I knew we needed a special person for the role and I'm thrilled we found Amanda; she'll be amazing for the clients and team alike."

Prior to joining SWIVEL, Crocker was Global Head of Payment Operations at Meta, where she built the team from the ground up. During her tenure, Meta Financial Technologies grew to over 35 different global payment products across the family of apps with over 42 million monthly active payment users, processing 700 million annual transactions. She has deep experience in global regulations, money licensing, and money movement technologies across many different market and user segments.

Crocker graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis on Program Management. She holds her Project Management Professional (PMP), and ISO9001 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.

About SWIVEL
SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, is a financial technology and services company providing specialized, integrated transaction enablement solutions that remove friction for account holders, borrowers, and departments across financial institutions, as well as collections agencies and departments, while also mitigating risks associated with moving funds in digital domains. More than 800 financial institutions use SWIVEL's payment solutions across the United States. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about SWIVEL and its innovative solutions, visit getswivel.io.

About SWBC
As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

SOURCE SWBC

Also from this source

SWBC Investment Services Named as a Co-Manager for City of San Antonio Bonds

Graham Joins SWBC Investment Company as Senior Vice President - Wealth Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.