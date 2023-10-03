Crocker Joins SWIVEL™ as Chief Operating Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL is excited to announce Amanda Crocker has joined their team as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new role for the growing software company. In this role, she will focus on streamlining operations, managing business-critical projects, and driving the business forward. She is also highly focused on SWIVEL's efforts to deliver greater value to its clients while holding true to the values that make SWIVEL a trusted partner and client.

Amanda Crocker Joins SWIVEL as COO

"We're proud to welcome Amanda as our first COO. She has the grit and resolve we value," said Jason O'Brien, CEO of SWIVEL. "Her experience in building global payment operations, as well as her commitment to a strong team culture and customer service are unmatched. I knew we needed a special person for the role and I'm thrilled we found Amanda; she'll be amazing for the clients and team alike."

Prior to joining SWIVEL, Crocker was Global Head of Payment Operations at Meta, where she built the team from the ground up. During her tenure, Meta Financial Technologies grew to over 35 different global payment products across the family of apps with over 42 million monthly active payment users, processing 700 million annual transactions. She has deep experience in global regulations, money licensing, and money movement technologies across many different market and user segments.

Crocker graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis on Program Management. She holds her Project Management Professional (PMP), and ISO9001 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, is a financial technology and services company providing specialized, integrated transaction enablement solutions that remove friction for account holders, borrowers, and departments across financial institutions, as well as collections agencies and departments, while also mitigating risks associated with moving funds in digital domains. More than 800 financial institutions use SWIVEL's payment solutions across the United States. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about SWIVEL and its innovative solutions, visit getswivel.io.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

