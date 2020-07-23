Crocker Partners Announces Promotions For Its North Florida Region

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocker Partners has made several promotions within its North Florida regional team, the company announced today, including the appointment of Hillary Reed to general manager. Reed has been part of the vertically integrated commercial real estate firm for five years, previously as senior property manager for Prominence Jacksonville. In this new role, Reed will be responsible for overseeing the property management all of the company's Jacksonville assets. She will be located at Flagler Center, a seven-building office park totaling over 760,000 square feet. Crocker Partners is currently the largest office landlord in both the city of Jacksonville and the state of Florida.

Reed's promotion was one of several announced today by the company. All promotions were effective July 17.

Other promotions include:

Monica Bowden , from assistant property manager to property manager of Prominence Jacksonville – a seven-building office park totaling over 750,000 square feet. Bowden joined Crocker in 2014.

, from assistant property manager to property manager of Prominence Jacksonville – a seven-building office park totaling over 750,000 square feet. Bowden joined Crocker in 2014. Chris Hammette , from senior analyst to senior associate, contributing to the asset management, acquisitions, and dispositions for Crocker's North and Central Florida markets. Hammette has been with the company since 2017.

"I am extremely appreciative of the team I have," said Senior Vice President Josh Edwards, responsible for overseeing the company's North and Central Florida markets. "They work tirelessly day-in and day-out for our tenants and partners. In a time filled with a lot of uncertainty and pressure, there was no better time to recognize and reward them for their efforts."

The promotions were made in tandem with the announcement that Senior Property Manager Patricia Kinkopf, responsible for managing Flagler Center, will retire effective August 7, 2020. Kinkopf has been with the company since 2014, when Crocker initially acquired the office park. She has led the management of Flagler Center through multiple ownerships since 2008 and has 40 years in the industry.

"It is bittersweet losing such an experienced and knowledgeable leader in Patricia," Edwards said. "She has been a reliable champion on the Crocker team and at Flagler Center for many years. The lasting relationships she has built with tenants, vendors and co-workers have been key to the long-standing success at the property. We wish Patricia well in her well-deserved retirement."

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. Learn more at www.crockerpartners.com.

