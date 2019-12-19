Crocker Partners Employees Honored At Annual Town Hall Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Tuesday, Crocker Partners recognized select employees for their outstanding work this year, as part of their annual Town Hall meeting. The meeting was held at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – the former IBM building was acquired by Crocker in 2018 – and streamed live to over 100 employees located throughout its 11 million square foot portfolio.

The commercial real estate company collected nominations from the partners and asset management team, eventually selecting five individuals as their 2019 honorees.

"We are in the people business, which requires us to have the best people in place to represent the company and deliver optimal customer service," said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner of Crocker Partners. "It is important for our employees to know we recognize their tireless efforts. We would not be where we are today without them."

Though the size of Crocker's portfolio remained flat this year, Bianco states this is misleading since the company successfully executed several transactions. In 2019, Crocker sold three assets for a total of $282 million and acquired three assets for $215 million – adding over one million square feet to the portfolio while selling off 683,000 feet.

Out of the approximately 180 employees across the portfolio, Crocker Partners selected the following five honorees for their exemplary work in 2019:

Rookie of the Year – Amy Timms , Senior Property Manager, Prominence in Buckhead

, Senior Property Manager, Prominence in Buckhead Crocker Award of Excellence – Yahrah Blackman, General Manager, Central Florida

Superwoman Award – Karen Brisbois , Assistant Property Manager, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

, Assistant Property Manager, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) Partners Award – Jon Wainwright , Director of Construction, South Florida

, Director of Construction, Accounting Award of Distinction – Kindra Coyle , Property Accountant

ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 155 properties, totaling 46.3 million square feet and representing $5.5 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and the 39th largest office owner in the country. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Crocker Partners has regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

Media contact: Giana Pacinelli, 561-537-4565, gpacinelli@crockerpartners.com

SOURCE Crocker Partners

