Crocker Partners Executes 70,000 Square Foot Lease At 3225 Cumberland

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Consultants of Atlanta (ECA) has finalized a long-term lease extension and expansion at 3225 Cumberland, owner and operator Crocker Partners announced. The agreement will bring their total office space to approximately 70,000 square feet at the property which has served as their main office since 2008. Crocker acquired the Class A office tower in October 2019 in a joint venture with Garrison Investment Group.

Eye Consultants of Atlanta has been the premier ophthalmology practice in the Southeast since 1972. With 11 offices across the region, their Cumberland location serves as their main office and offers an Optical and Contacts Lens Shop as well as a comprehensive Hearing Center.

"We are excited to secure Eye Consultants of Atlanta as a long-term tenant at 3225 Cumberland. Their commitment to the building further validates our investment thesis of attracting and retaining best in class companies," said Chris Eachus, Partner at Crocker Partners.

3225 Cumberland is now 97 percent leased to 11 tenants. The lobby, fitness center, and café were recently renovated, and additional amenities include a conference facility and tenant lounge. Located in Atlanta's thriving Cumberland/Galleria submarket, the property is adjacent to the Cumberland Mall and one mile from The Battery and SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Michael Tucker, Scott O'Halloran and Scotland Wright of Scotland Wright Associates represented ECA in the transaction.

ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1993, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 150 properties, totaling 44.5 million square feet and representing $5.2 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Atlanta, Miami, and Jacksonville.

