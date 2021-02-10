Crocker Partners to Open Washington DC Regional Office

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocker Partners, a full-service commercial real estate investment firm, today announced that they have expanded their regional operations and opened an office in Washington DC, hiring Tommy Spinosa to lead it. Spinosa, a seasoned investor with over 17 years' experience, was previously Director of Acquisitions and Asset Management for Bridge Investment Group. In that role, he acquired and operated 5.5 million SF – with an acquisition value of $968 million – across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

"Although we have been active in the DC market for 15 years, we have not had a full-time senior manager on the ground until now," said Managing Partner Angelo Bianco. "We were lucky to find Tommy – a self-starter, entrepreneurial real estate investor – at the same time we decided to expand our presence.

Spinosa will oversee all Crocker business in the DC-Metro area, including asset management and acquisitions, and will report directly to the firm's two partners.

"We are excited to add such a dynamic person to our executive team," said Partner Chris Eachus. "His deep knowledge of and relationships in the Mid-Atlantic market will ensure the success of future projects as we continue to grow our portfolio throughout the region."

Crocker Partners is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and has regional offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville, and Miami. The incoming Washington DC office will be the company's sixth location, which comes on the heels of their Dallas office which was added in 2019.

The opportunity to build a regional office from the ground up with the support of an institutional investor with Crocker's profile was especially attractive to Spinosa.

"Crocker has a reputation in the market as an investor who excels at repositioning assets and providing world-class management services," Spinosa said. "Pair that with the DC-Metro area, a vast market with many great assets in need of repositioning, and you have a perfect fit. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue building out Crocker's portfolio in the Metro-DC region."

ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet and representing $5.4 billion invested. Learn more: www.CrockerPartners.com.

Media contact:

Giana Pacinelli

[email protected]



SOURCE Crocker Partners

Related Links

http://www.crockerpartners.com

