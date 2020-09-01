Crockpot and Feeding America 'Feed it Forward' for Hunger Action Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hunger Action Month, Crockpot® today announced that it has made a donation to Feeding America® to help provide as many as 250,000 meals* to those who need it most. As millions of Americans continue to struggle with food insecurity and unemployment due to the pandemic, this donation will assist Feeding America in providing meals made with love to vulnerable households across the country.

"From families with multiple mouths to feed, to frontline workers, to those who have lost their jobs, we recognize that a home-cooked meal is a comfort that not all families are able to enjoy, especially right now," said Tim Anderson, Crockpot Director of Marketing. "At Crockpot, we want to bring people together through delicious food made with love. Our partnership with Feeding America is an example of how our core values can support an important issue many face. We're proud to be part of the fight to end hunger."

And, Crockpot wants its fans and followers to join them in working to relieve hunger in their local communities. By clicking through the brand's Feeding America banner, anyone can give a meal, which will be distributed through the organization's nationwide network of member food banks.

"Our network of local food banks work to deliver nourishment at the front line of hunger—one meal at a time," said Mamie Moore, Managing Director, Donor Partnership Communication at Feeding America. "As the need for food assistance increases daily during these challenging times, we're grateful for Crockpot's support and look forward to reaching and nourishing more tables nationwide."

The Feeding America donation follows Crockpot's brand refresh, which continues to champion togetherness and connection through moments, memories, and meals. For more information on Feeding America initiatives as well as Crockpot products, please visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/our-work and https://www.crock-pot.com/.

About the Crockpot® Brand

As the category originator, the Crockpot® slow cooker first debuted more than four decades ago as a simple bean cooker. The brand firmly believes that nothing brings good times and good friends together like delicious food and continues to deliver on its beliefs by creating new innovations that address the needs of households today. For more information and where to purchase, please visit Crock-Pot.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps to secure and distribute at least 10 meals through a nationwide network of member food banks (for FY21). This meal calculation is updated annually based on fiscal year financial and operational results. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.



Donations made through this appeal support Feeding America's entire mission and will not be designated to a specific program or location

