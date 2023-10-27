Crocs Fans Invited to 'Give Old Crocs New Life' with Launch of Retail Takeback Pilot Program

Crocs, Inc.

27 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Together with fans, program aims to address fashion waste, help consumers dispose of their old Crocs shoes and extend use of product

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is taking steps to further its circularity ambition with the launch of a new Retail Takeback Pilot Program. This program invites consumers to give their old Crocs shoes new life by bringing them into Crocs retail stores in select states. Crocs will then leverage partnerships and product innovation to strive towards giving each pair donated a next use.

Beginning today, October 27, consumers can bring old Crocs shoes – in any condition – back to all Crocs retail stores in the following 10 states: Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Each participating store will be equipped with a designated collection box, making it easy for fans to drop in their old shoes. While supplies last, participants can also collect a free limited-edition "Crocs Saver" Jibbitz™ charm as a thank you for partnering with Crocs to responsibly repurpose old shoes.

"We're excited to take this next step on our path toward innovating for a circular economy and a better future for footwear," shared Deanna Bratter, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability, Crocs, Inc. "This pilot program aims to address both environmental and social challenges faced by the fashion industry when it comes to product waste. Together with our fans, we can unlock innovation and partnerships to effectively reduce waste, reuse our materials, keep shoes out of landfills, and help people in need."

Gently used Crocs shoes received as part of this pilot program will be donated to key partner Soles4Souls, an international non-profit organization whose 4Opportunity program works with partners to create local economic benefit in their communities through entrepreneurship and jobs. Well-loved pairs collected through this pilot that may be unwearable will be repurposed and reimagined, giving the materials another use, for example through upcycling into new Crocs shoes.

As an organization focused on innovating for a circular economy and a better future for footwear, the launch of this Pilot Program is the next extension of efforts taken in material innovation, biobased Croslite™ integration, industry coalitions, and community partnerships focused on driving toward a more circular economy. Later phases of this pilot aim to scale and expand the Retail Takeback Program to all U.S. Crocs retail and online stores.

"Our responsibility extends beyond the sale of our product. We want to keep Crocs products in use for as long as possible," added Deanna.

To learn more about Crocs circularity ambitions, visit https://investors.crocs.com/esg/ to view the 2022 Crocs Comfort Report.

About Crocs, Inc.: 
Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

