Crocs Gives Old Shoes a Second Chance with Expansion of Takeback Program Across the United States

Fans will receive a 10% discount when they bring used Crocs shoes to any retail location in the continental United States or go online for a no-cost mail-back option

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX) invites people across the country to participate in the 'Old Crocs. New Life' shoe takeback program. All Crocs retail and outlet locations in the United States, excluding Hawaii and Puerto Rico, are now equipped with designated collection boxes for fans to drop off Crocs shoes in any condition – from well-loved to gently used or outgrown. Anyone with used Crocs shoes in the continental United States can also visit crocs.com/oldcrocsnew.html to receive a no-cost mail-back kit to send in shoes for their next life. Each participant will receive a one-time 10% discount on Crocs products, in store or online.

"We are expanding our 'Old Crocs. New Life' program, taking learnings from last year's pilot and working to create an even bigger impact together with our fans," said Deanna Bratter, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability, Crocs, Inc. "The growth of this program is an exciting continuation of our efforts to address the environmental and social challenges faced by the footwear industry and ultimately make a difference by keeping shoes on feet and out of landfills."

The expansion of the 'Old Crocs. New Life' program follows encouraging results from the pilot launched in October 2023. Crocs will continue to leverage partnerships and product innovation to strive toward giving each received pair its next best use.

Gently used Crocs shoes will be donated to Soles4Souls, an international non-profit organization that works with partners to create local economic benefit in communities around the world through entrepreneurship and employment. Well-loved pairs of Crocs shoes that may be unwearable will be repurposed and reimagined to give the materials another use, such as being upcycled into new Crocs shoes.

Crocs is committed to championing circular models of production and consumption through more innovative product design and collaboration. Crocs continues to find new ways to reduce waste in manufacturing, distribution and end-of-life to promote a more circular economy for footwear and all.

To learn more about Crocs, Inc.'s circularity efforts and ambitions, visit investors.crocs.com/responsibility to view the 2022 Comfort Report.

