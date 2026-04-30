Crocs, Inc. Reports Better-Than-Expected First Quarter 2026 Results And Raises Full-Year Outlook

First Quarter Outperformance Supported By Broad Consumer Relevance Across Both Brands

Crocs And HEYDUDE Brand Performance Led By Healthy Direct-To-Consumer Channel Growth

Full-Year Outlook Raised On Both The Top- And Bottom-Line

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its first quarter 2026 financial results.

"We are pleased to have started the year with better-than-expected results, fueled by broad consumer relevance for both of our brands and disciplined execution against our strategy. We delivered enterprise revenue of over $900 million including growth in our direct-to-consumer channels for both brands. We are encouraged by strong consumer response to product newness across categories, supported by our high pace of innovation and consistent brand storytelling," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Rees continued, "Based on our first quarter performance, we are raising our full-year outlook on both the top- and bottom-line. We are focused on executing against our initiatives to drive diversified growth across both brands, channels, and markets, and we remain confident in the long-term health of the business."

Amounts referred to as "Adjusted" or "Non-GAAP" are Non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts is contained in the schedules below.

First Quarter 2026 Operating Results (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Consolidated revenues were $921 million, a decrease of 1.7%, or 4.0% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 12.1%, or 10.2% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 9.9%, or 12.5% on a constant currency basis.

were $921 million, a decrease of 1.7%, or 4.0% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues grew 12.1%, or 10.2% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 9.9%, or 12.5% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin was 56.8% compared to 57.8%. Adjusted gross margin decreased 90 basis points to 56.9% compared to 57.8%.

was 56.8% compared to 57.8%. Adjusted gross margin decreased 90 basis points to 56.9% compared to 57.8%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $322 million increased 1.1% from $319 million, and represented 35.0% of revenues compared to 34.0%. Adjusted SG&A remained approximately flat at $319 million, and represented 34.6% of revenues compared to 34.0%.

of $322 million increased 1.1% from $319 million, and represented 35.0% of revenues compared to 34.0%. Adjusted SG&A remained approximately flat at $319 million, and represented 34.6% of revenues compared to 34.0%. Income from operations of $201 million decreased 9.9% from $223 million, resulting in operating margin of 21.8% compared to 23.8%. Adjusted income from operations of $206 million decreased 7.8% from $223 million, resulting in adjusted operating margin of 22.3% compared to 23.8%.

of $201 million decreased 9.9% from $223 million, resulting in operating margin of 21.8% compared to 23.8%. Adjusted income from operations of $206 million decreased 7.8% from $223 million, resulting in adjusted operating margin of 22.3% compared to 23.8%. Diluted earnings per share of $2.71 decreased 4.2% from diluted earnings per share of $2.83. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.99 decreased 0.3% from $3.00.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow (March 31, 2026, as compared to March 31, 2025)

Cash and cash equivalents were $131 million compared to $166 million.

were $131 million compared to $166 million. Inventories were $398 million compared to $391 million.

were $398 million compared to $391 million. Total borrowings were $1.34 billion compared to $1.48 billion.

were $1.34 billion compared to $1.48 billion. Capital expenditures were $18 million compared to $15 million.

Share Repurchase Activity

Subsequent to March 31, 2026 and through April 23, 2026, we repurchased 0.8 million shares of our common stock for $73.6 million. Following these repurchases, $673.2 million of share repurchase authorization remained available for future repurchases.

First Quarter 2026 Brand Summary (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Crocs Brand : Revenues increased 0.8% to $767 million, or decreased 1.9% on a constant currency basis. Channel DTC revenues increased 12.9% to $322 million, or 10.6% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 6.5% to $446 million, or 9.4% on a constant currency basis. Geography North America revenues decreased 6.1% to $346 million, or 6.4% on a constant currency basis. International revenues increased 7.2% to $421 million, or 2.3% on a constant currency basis.

: Revenues increased 0.8% to $767 million, or decreased 1.9% on a constant currency basis.

HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues decreased 12.3% to $154 million, or 13.2% on a constant currency basis. Channel DTC revenues increased 8.6% to $71 million or 8.4% on a constant currency basis. Wholesale revenues decreased 24.7% to $83 million, or 26.0% on a constant currency basis.

Revenues decreased 12.3% to $154 million, or 13.2% on a constant currency basis.

Financial Outlook

Second Quarter 2026

For the second quarter of 2026, we expect:

Revenues to be down slightly compared to the second quarter of 2025, at currency rates as of April 27, 2026. Crocs Brand to be up approximately 1% to 3% compared to the second quarter of 2025. HEYDUDE Brand to be down approximately 14% to 12% compared to the second quarter of 2025.



Adjusted operating margin to be approximately 24.7%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.35. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases.

Full Year 2026

For 2026, we expect:

Revenues to be down approximately 1% to up 1% compared to full year 2025, up from our previous guidance of down 1% to up slightly, at currency rates as of April 27, 2026. Crocs Brand to be flat to up approximately 2% compared to full year 2025. HEYDUDE Brand to be down approximately 7% to 5% compared to full year 2025, up from our previous guidance of down 9% to 7%.



Non-GAAP adjustments to be approximately $25 million primarily associated with our cost reduction initiatives.

Adjusted operating margin to expand modestly from 22.3%.

GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23% and adjusted effective tax rate to be approximately 18%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.20 to $13.75, up from our previous guidance range of $12.88 to $13.35. Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from potential future share repurchases.

Capital expenditures of $70 million to $80 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter results is scheduled for today, Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:30 am ET. To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The webcast will also be available live and on replay through April 30, 2027, at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, commitments, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial condition, brand and liquidity outlook, and expectations regarding our future financial results, share repurchases, our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, future financial results and growth potential, statements regarding future financial outlook and future profitability, cash flows, and brand strength, anticipated product portfolio and our ability to deliver sustained, highly profitable growth and create significant shareholder value. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speaks only as of April 30, 2026. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Category:Investors

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues $ 921,457

$ 937,333 Cost of sales 398,512

395,784 Gross profit 522,945

541,549 Selling, general and administrative expenses 322,101

318,575 Income from operations 200,844

222,974 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,625)

4,873 Interest income 335

333 Interest expense (20,459)

(22,766) Other expense, net (251)

(475) Income before income taxes 178,844

204,939 Income tax expense 41,288

44,836 Net income $ 137,556

$ 160,103 Net income per common share:





Basic $ 2.74

$ 2.85 Diluted $ 2.71

$ 2.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 50,282

56,110 Diluted 50,707

56,502

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)





March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,881

$ 130,354 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $26,303 and $28,136, respectively 442,320

278,191 Inventories 397,557

368,687 Income taxes receivable 2,443

32,782 Other receivables 25,315

22,082 Prepaid expenses and other assets 66,687

53,787 Total current assets 1,065,203

885,883 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $222,974 and $209,873,

respectively 236,874

238,191 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $190,442 and $184,490, respectively 1,320,658

1,324,680 Goodwill 404,662

404,689 Deferred tax assets, net 920,050

935,054 Restricted cash 3,467

3,557 Right-of-use assets 345,137

338,669 Other assets 47,363

44,027 Total assets $ 4,343,414

$ 4,174,750 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 242,474

$ 266,090 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 259,430

300,959 Income taxes payable 43,764

47,308 Current borrowings 5,550

— Current operating lease liabilities 88,298

85,772 Total current liabilities 639,516

700,129 Deferred tax liabilities, net 902

882 Long-term income taxes payable 640,521

649,057 Long-term borrowings 1,330,271

1,230,885 Long-term operating lease liabilities 301,325

297,192 Other liabilities 3,489

3,322 Total liabilities 2,916,024

2,881,467 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 110.9 million

and 110.7 million issued, 50.4 million and 50.2 million outstanding, respectively 111

111 Treasury stock, at cost, 60.5 million and 60.5 million shares, respectively (3,042,686)

(3,040,416) Additional paid-in capital 907,212

896,605 Retained earnings 3,618,194

3,480,638 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,441)

(43,655) Total stockholders' equity 1,427,390

1,293,283 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,343,414

$ 4,174,750

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 137,556

$ 160,103 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 20,240

18,537 Operating lease cost 28,053

24,186 Share-based compensation 10,607

8,777 Asset impairments 3,301

— Deferred taxes 954

13,589 Other non-cash items 4,568

(355) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed

liabilities:





Accounts receivable (165,459)

(183,607) Inventories (30,959)

(36,633) Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,246)

3,516 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (64,574)

(71,094) Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (27,786)

(23,901) Income taxes 22,811

19,647 Cash used in operating activities (80,934)

(67,235) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (18,000)

(15,375) Cash used in investing activities (18,000)

(15,375) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 178,550

195,000 Repayments of borrowings (76,000)

(65,000) Repurchases of common stock —

(60,866) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (2,455)

(3,310) Cash provided by financing activities 100,095

65,824 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (724)

2,845 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 437

(13,941) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 133,911

183,678 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 134,348

$ 169,737

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," and "Free cash flow." We also present a long-term target for 'Net leverage.' Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, in addition to corresponding GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends by providing meaningful information about operations compared to our peers by excluding the impacts of various differences. The calculation of our non-GAAP financial metrics may vary from company to company. As a result, our calculation of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Management believes Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, and Non-GAAP gross margin by brand are useful performance measures for investors because they provide investors with a means of comparing these measures between periods without the impact of certain expenses that we believe are not indicative of our routine cost of sales. Our routine cost of sales includes core product costs and distribution expenses primarily related to receiving, inspecting, warehousing, and packaging product and transportation costs associated with delivering products from distribution centers. Costs not indicative of our routine cost of sales may or may not be recurring in nature and include costs to expand and transition to new distribution centers.

Management believes Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods and may be indicative of the level of such expenses to be incurred in future periods. These measures exclude the impact of certain expenses not related to our normal operations that are expected to be non-recurring in nature, such as impairment charges.

Non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP operating margin reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, as discussed above. We believe these are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes reflects the impact of Non-GAAP income from operations, as discussed above. We believe this is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.

Management believes Non-GAAP income tax expense is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare our tax rates to historical tax rates, and because the adjustment is necessary in order to calculate Non-GAAP net income.

Management believes Non-GAAP effective tax rate is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides an ongoing effective tax rate that they can use for historical comparisons and forecasting.

Management believes Non-GAAP net income is a useful performance measure for investors because it focuses on underlying operating results and trends and improves the comparability of our results to prior periods. This measure reflects the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share are useful performance measures for investors because they focus on underlying operating results and trends and improve the comparability of our results to prior periods. These measures reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.

Management believes Net leverage is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a measure of our financial strength and liquidity.

Free cash flow is calculated as 'Cash provided by operating activities' less 'Purchases of property, equipment, and software.' Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides a clear measure of our ability to generate cash for discretionary uses such as funding growth opportunities, repurchasing shares, and reducing debt.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED





Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:







Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 921,457

$ 937,333







GAAP gross profit $ 522,945

$ 541,549 Distribution centers (1) 1,377

— Other 70

— Total adjustments 1,447

— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 524,392

$ 541,549







GAAP gross margin 56.8 %

57.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 56.9 %

57.8 %





(1) Relates to the transition away from a third-party logistics provider for the HEYDUDE Brand and software transition costs at our Crocs Brand

distribution center in Dayton, Ohio.

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:







Crocs Brand:







Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 59.5 %

60.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





Distribution centers (1) less than 0.1%

— % Other less than 0.1%

— % Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 59.5 %

60.7 %





(1) Represents software transition costs at our distribution center in Dayton, Ohio.

HEYDUDE Brand:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 43.9 %

46.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





Distribution centers (1) 0.6 %

— % Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 44.5 %

46.6 %





(1) Relates to the transition away from a third-party logistics provider.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative reconciliation:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 921,457

$ 937,333







GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 322,101

$ 318,575 Impairment of leasehold improvement assets (1) (3,301)

— Charges incurred in connection with cost savings initiatives (1,659)

— Severance costs (2) 1,570

— Total adjustments (3,390)

— Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (3) $ 318,711

$ 318,575







GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 35.0 %

34.0 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of

revenues 34.6 %

34.0 %





(1) Represents impairment charges for certain HEYDUDE leasehold improvement assets. (2) Represents a change in estimate in the three months ended March 31, 2026, for severance costs recorded as of December 31, 2025. (3) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.

Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 921,457

$ 937,333







GAAP income from operations $ 200,844

$ 222,974 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) 1,447

— Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 3,390

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 205,681

$ 222,974







GAAP operating margin 21.8 %

23.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.3 %

23.8 %





(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

reconciliation' above for more details.

Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 200,844

$ 222,974 GAAP income before income taxes 178,844

204,939







Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 205,681

$ 222,974 GAAP non-operating income (expenses):





Foreign currency gains (losses), net (1,625)

4,873 Interest income 335

333 Interest expense (20,459)

(22,766) Other income (expense), net (251)

(475) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 183,681

$ 204,939







GAAP income tax expense $ 41,288

$ 44,836 Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments 133

— Impact of intra-entity IP transactions (2) (9,179)

(9,572) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 32,242

$ 35,264







GAAP effective income tax rate 23.1 %

21.9 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 17.6 %

17.2 %





(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021, and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an

intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The

transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based

on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transactions.

Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:





GAAP net income $ 137,556

$ 160,103 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1) 1,447

— Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 3,390

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3) 9,046

9,572 Non-GAAP net income $ 151,439

$ 169,675 Denominator:





GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 50,282

56,110 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 425

392 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 50,707

56,502







GAAP net income per common share:





Basic $ 2.74

$ 2.85 Diluted $ 2.71

$ 2.83







Non-GAAP net income per common share:





Basic $ 3.01

$ 3.02 Diluted $ 2.99

$ 3.00





(1) See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information. (2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues

reconciliation' above for more information. (3) See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.

Free cash flow reconciliation:









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Cash used in operating activities $ (80,934)

$ (67,235) Purchases of property, equipment, and software (18,000)

(15,375) Free cash flow $ (98,934)

$ (82,610)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE



Full Year 2026:







Approximately: Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:

GAAP operating margin >21.7% Non-GAAP adjustments (1) 0.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin >22.3% Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:

GAAP effective tax rate 23 % Non-GAAP adjustments (2) (5) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:

GAAP diluted earnings per share $12.01 to $12.56 Non-GAAP adjustments (1)(2) $1.19 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $13.20 to $13.75





(1) During 2026, we expect to incur approximately $25 million of non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with our cost reduction

initiatives. (2) In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021, and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an

intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The

transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based

on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the full year 2026 impact of these transactions.

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Our forward-looking guidance for consolidated "adjusted operating margin" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share" represents non-GAAP financial measures that excludes or otherwise has been adjusted for special items from our U.S. GAAP financial statements. We consider these items to be necessary adjustments for purposes of evaluating our ongoing business performance and are often considered non-recurring. Such adjustments are subjective and involve significant management judgment.

While we are able to estimate full year non-GAAP adjustments, we are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP measure quarter-by-quarter because we are unable to predict the timing of these adjustments with a reasonable degree of certainty. By their very nature, special and other non-core items are difficult to anticipate with precision because they are generally associated with unexpected and unplanned events that impact our company and its financial results. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures for the guidance related to the second quarter of 2026.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES BY SEGMENT, CHANNEL, AND GEOGRAPHY

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

Change

Constant

Currency %

Change (1)



Favorable

(Unfavorable)



2026

2025

Q1 2026-2025

Q1 2026-2025

($ in thousands) Crocs Brand:













North America:













Wholesale $ 138,397

$ 170,682

(18.9) %

(19.2) % Direct-to-consumer 207,529

197,835

4.9 %

4.6 % Total North America (2) 345,926

368,517

(6.1) %

(6.4) % International:













Wholesale 307,425

306,122

0.4 %

(3.9) % Direct-to-consumer 114,065

86,969

31.2 %

24.3 % Total International 421,490

393,091

7.2 %

2.3 % Total Crocs Brand $ 767,416

$ 761,608

0.8 %

(1.9) %















Crocs Brand:













Wholesale $ 445,822

$ 476,804

(6.5) %

(9.4) % Direct-to-consumer 321,594

284,804

12.9 %

10.6 % Total Crocs Brand 767,416

761,608

0.8 %

(1.9) % HEYDUDE Brand:













Wholesale 83,402

110,693

(24.7) %

(26.0) % Direct-to-consumer 70,639

65,032

8.6 %

8.4 % Total HEYDUDE Brand (3) 154,041

175,725

(12.3) %

(13.2) % Total consolidated revenues $ 921,457

$ 937,333

(1.7) %

(4.0) %





(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of

GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information. (2) North America includes the United States and Canada. (3) The vast majority of HEYDUDE Brand revenues are derived from North America.

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.