Crocs, Inc. to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference

News provided by

Crocs, Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced that its management team will present at the 2024 ICR Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00am ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website following the completion of the conference.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Erinn Murphy, Crocs, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

