Crocs Increases Online Conversion Rate by over 2% with Namogoo's Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the pioneer of Customer Journey Hijacking prevention, announced today that Crocs Inc. , a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, is implementing Namogoo's revenue-boosting technology to help guarantee distraction-free customer journeys on its website. The deal has already led to increased conversion rates by blocking injected ads from being displayed to customers on the Crocs site.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Namogoo offered first-time customers, including Crocs, access to its revenue-boosting technology at no cost. After implementing Namogoo's Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention solution, Crocs saw a significant increase in overall conversion rates and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars during the trial period alone.

"Creating amazing, authentic digital experiences with customer trust and loyalty is our priority," said Dan Marques, VP Global Digital Marketing & Growth of Crocs. "Making sure those experiences translate into revenue is crucial for our business and Namogoo's solution helped us solve a costly challenge. We are thrilled to continue offering distraction-free online journeys to our customers."

Focused on ensuring online customer journeys are experienced as brands intended, Namogoo's consumer-side technology uses machine-learning to identify and block unauthorized ads injected into web sessions that divert customers to competitors' sites. These ads, which are designed to look like native ads, can drive conversions downward between 1.5% to 5%.

"Given the current eCommerce climate and competition, we are proud to be delivering substantial results to such outstanding customers as Crocs," said Chemi Katz, Namogoo's co-founder and CEO. "We are proud to be able to add such a well-respected and innovative company to our growing list of customers that have been able to recover substantial revenue that would have otherwise been lost. We are honored to work with Crocs to improve their business metrics and enhance their customer journeys."

About Namogoo

Namogoo protects the customer journey for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. A company dedicated to solving issues surrounding Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's client-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors. Analyzing over 500 million web sessions weekly, Namogoo's self-learning solutions empower enterprises with a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance of their website ecosystem. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo's solutions to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and was ranked by Dun & Bradstreet as the Best Israeli Startup to Work For in 2019. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

