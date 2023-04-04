Crocs Takes Personalization to the Next Level with New Customization Capabilities

Brand launches digital program to customize bulk orders of Classic Clogs and Jibbitz™ Charms

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced Customize Your Crocs, a new program to customize bulk orders of Classic Clogs and Jibbitz™ charms. The initiative is an opportunity for the brand to further unlock self-expression, putting creativity in the hands of organizations to create one-of-a-kind designs. The program is ideal for sports teams, corporate groups, schools, or as general fun swag for small and large-scale groups. Organizations can now visit crocs.com/custom-crocs to outfit their crews in unique Crocs™ gear featuring their own custom colors, graphics and logos.

The process to design and order custom clogs and Jibbitz™ charms is simple and seamless. First, choose a base color or graphic for the clog and backstrap. Then, choose to upload an image or logo to the base or backstrap of the clog. Customizing Jibbitz™ charms works in much the same way; simply upload an image or logo and it turns into a charm that can be used to personalize any pair of Crocs™ shoes. Orders of custom clogs or Jibbitz™ charms must be a minimum of 24 units each.

"Our customization program allows teams, schools, and companies alike to design clogs and Jibbitz™ charms that are a unique representation of their organization," said Adam Michaels, Executive Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Crocs, Inc. "As a digital-first brand, we focused on making the Customize Your Crocs experience simple and engaging. We believe this type of footwear customization is truly unique and is an incredible opportunity for personalization."

Coming off another record year of revenue growth in 2022, the Crocs brand continues to build on the high demand for its products. This program adds a new element to Crocs' personalization offerings, providing organizations with the opportunity to showcase their spirit on their feet and create a sense of community.

Learn more about how you can Customize Your Crocs by visiting crocs.com/custom-crocs.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

