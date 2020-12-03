Crocs Turns to GiftNow to Transform its Digital Gift Card Operations

"We want to delight our customers and those they shop for every single day, whether it's in the store, on their mobile devices or web browsers. As physical gift cards are very popular in our stores, we want to ensure that e-gift and digital gift cards are as easily accessible and provide a superior experience for the gifter and recipients who are shopping online at crocs.com," said Feliz Papich, Sr. Director – Digital Growth, at Crocs. "The GiftNow solution has allowed us to do that seamlessly while also providing the ability to personalize the e-gifting experience."

The publicly traded retailer has built a footwear empire with a loyal customer base who appreciates its frictionless shopping experience in store and online. Crocs has innovated with its Croslite™ material to consistently deliver new footwear products that deliver extraordinary comfort.

"Major retailers like Crocs have turned to GiftNow as their trusted e-gift card solution because it makes the end-to-end gifting process easy for all parties – the retailer, the shopper and the gift recipient," said Jennifer Muller, Chief Marketing Officer, Loop Commerce, a Synchrony Solution. "Digital gift cards and gifting gift cards deserve a better experience that will delight retailers' customers, and we're delivering that experience at scale every day for our clients."

GiftNow is an intuitive gift experience management (GXM) platform that manages all facets of gifting operations from gift card enablement to gifting curation and personalized gift delivery. With GiftNow, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds via email and text, and recipients can exchange or modify their items before they ship. The GiftNow platform has also expanded its set of capabilities to enable gift card promotional programs, including Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) or Give-One-Get-One card promotions.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Loop Commerce

GiftNow, from Synchrony's Loop Commerce, is a holistic Gift Experience ManagementTM (GXM) solution that takes the friction out of gifting. With GiftNow's purpose-built GXM platform, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds via email or text. Recipients can exchange or modify the gift on their device before it ships. GiftNow enables memorable experiences that benefit gift givers and recipients, as well as corporate gifting programs, premium specialty and department retailers, and direct to consumer brands. For more information, please visit www.loopcommerce.com .

