Crocus Technology Offers Free Webinar on Sensors and Power Factor Correction (PFC) Designs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocus Technology Inc., the leading supplier of disruptive Tunnel Magneto-Resistance XtremeSense® sensors, is offering a free webinar on January 25, 2022. The educational 30-minute session is for design engineers involved in power supply design. Crocus recommends engineers consider how new power factor correction (PFC) architectures impact the current sensor. The curriculum is directed specifically to power supply design engineers at all levels, from vice president down to entry level.

The current industry trend has designers upgrading the PFC to take advantage of GaN/SiC power devices for higher efficiency but changing the power device alone is not the ideal solution.

"When design engineers upgrade their PFC we want them to understand the impact of this design change as it relates to the current sensor. When selecting an isolated current sensor for a PFC design there are several options available," explained Anuraag Mohan, vice president of systems and applications engineering at Crocus Technology. "With new architectures like Totem-Pole PFC, merely scaling an existing design may not be the best approach."

Mohan said new solutions like TMR sensors (or more generically stated, magnetic-based current sensors) are now available which offer benefits of smaller physical size and better response time. TMR sensors from Crocus offer a 'no compromise' solution for isolated current sensor when compared to Hall and CT current sensors.

Participants are encouraged to review the datasheets of Crocus products available on their site https://crocus-technology.com/products/. TMR excels as a current sensor, since a TMR sensor's resistance changes according to the external magnetic field. When it's combined with state-of-the-art CMOS circuitry, these sensors can be used as high-SNR sensors, delivering excellent linearity and thermal performance–as a contact or contactless current sensor. Bottom line: Engineers using a Hall-based sensor will be pleasantly surprised by the significant advantages they will gain in system on accuracy, bandwidth, latency, and overall efficiency. To enroll and for more information, visit https://crocus-technology.com/webinar-tp-pfc-jan-2022/

About Crocus Technology

Crocus Technology develops and manufactures state-of-the-art magnetic sensors based on its patented XtremeSense® TMR sensor technology. Crocus' disruptive magnetic sensor technology brings significant advancements to IoT and smart devices, industrial, consumer, medical, and automotive electronics applications demanding high accuracy, high resolution, stable temperature performance, and low power consumption. Crocus is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.crocus-technology.com.

