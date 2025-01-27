Croft Achieves Record Growth, New Strategic Investors, & National Expansion As First Digital H-2A Farm Manager Platform

Thousands of H-2A Grower/Employer customers in 45 states, nationwide investors, and a mission to digitally transform agribusiness operations.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Croft Technology, Inc., "Your Digital H-2A Farm Manager," has reached new milestones in serving labor-intensive agribusinesses. By replacing inefficient and costly manual workflows, Croft's collaborative, configurable, and affordable online software is digitally transforming farm office operations across 45 states for greater efficiency, savings, compliance, and profitability.

With 2,000% revenue growth over the past 12 months and customers spanning nearly 95% of the U.S., Croft is redefining how farms manage back-office activities and workforce operations. Through Croft Connect (for H-2A growers/employers), Croft Case Manager (for H-2A agents), and Croft Recruiter (for H-2A recruiters), the platform streamlines farm office activities year-round for every participant in the H-2A ecosystem - preseason (incl. onboarding), midseason, end-of-season, and postseason. The result is a seamless experience for farm owners, their staff, workers (domestic and H-2A seasonal), H-2A agents, and recruiters.

"For years, H-2A farm managers of both large and small farms have turned to Croft to modernize their operations to enhance their business viability. They appreciate how accessible, farm-focused, and cost-effective our platform is, and they've been instrumental in sharing Croft with their peers," said Scott Prince, CEO of Croft.

A Nationwide Network of Support

Formed and venture-backed by Purdue University's College of Agriculture DIAL Ventures in 2022, Croft secured additional investment in 2024 from a national network of strategic, ag-centric investors. This group includes investors from Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Illinois, Louisiana, Montana, and California. These investors bring deep expertise and provide local presence in regions where Croft's customer base continues to expand.

"Croft's platform is revolutionizing how farms handle back-office and workforce management," said Ben Williamson, Managing Partner at Grit Road Partners, the lead investor in the round. "As 'Your Digital H-2A Farm Manager,' Croft simplifies labor management while delivering measurable results for the ag industry."

Looking Ahead to 2025

Croft now serves thousands of H-2A employers, supporting a diverse range of farm sizes and types, from large-scale operations to smaller farms, farm labor contractors, with specialization across row crops, seed production, fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural sectors. In 2025, Croft plans to enhance its digital platform with new features and expanded capabilities tailored to meet the needs of this broad farming community.

"Croft is a B2B SaaS company delivering immediate ROI for our H-2A customers," said Prince. "Streamlining farm back-office activities remains our core mission, and we're building Croft Business Intelligence to deliver strategic, actionable insights for farm profitability. This innovation will help growers make better enterprise decisions while transforming some expensive fixed costs into controllable, affordable variable costs."

About Croft

Croft Technology, Inc. is "Your Digital H-2A Farm Manager", helping labor-intensive agribusinesses digitally transform operations for efficiency, compliance, and profitability. Croft's platform supports H-2A growers/employers, their staff, workers (domestic and H-2A seasonal), H-2A agents, and recruiters. Learn more at withcroft.com.

