Crogl Hosts First Ever AI SOC Summit to Bring Real World Clarity to AI in Security Operations

A one-day practitioner-first event built for hands-on learning and real conversations, with no vendor pitches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crogl announced the inaugural AI SOC Summit, a practitioner focused event designed to help security teams make sense of what AI means for day to day security operations. The one day summit will take place March 3, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner in Tysons, Virginia.

AI is rapidly reshaping security operations, but separating real capability from marketing promises has become increasingly difficult. The AI SOC Summit was created to give practitioners a space to test, question, and evaluate AI tools in real operational workflows alongside peers who understand the realities of SOC work. The event is built specifically for security teams that use AI in operations as well as teams responsible for securing and defending AI deployments. It is designed for early adopters who want to understand what is working today, what is not, and where open questions still remain.

"Security analysts solve complex problems under pressure every day, often with incomplete data and limited time," said Monzy Merza, CEO of Crogl. "They don't need another sales-driven event. They need hands-on experience and straight talk to understand what AI can do for them and where its limits are."

Built for Practitioners, Not Pitches

The AI SOC Summit does not follow the traditional conference format. There are no vendor led sales sessions and no slide heavy presentations. Instead, the day is structured around active participation, practical problem solving, and peer discussion.

The summit features two parallel tracks. One track is a hackathon where participants tackle real security operations challenges, with the option to use AI or approach problems without it. Hackathon participants will collaborate with peers, test different approaches, and compete for prizes awarded to top solutions. The second track consists of small group breakout sessions designed for practical discussion, shared problem solving, and peer learning.

To support this experience, Crogl is partnering with Strix Labs, a veteran owned cybersecurity training company, to build a custom capture the flag virtual lab environment tailored specifically for SOC use cases.

Who Should Attend

The AI SOC Summit is open to security practitioners across roles and experience levels, including CISOs evaluating AI strategy, detection engineers exploring new approaches, and analysts looking to understand how AI tools may affect their daily work.

Confirmed speakers include Ajit Gaddam, Head of Fraud, Financial Crimes, and Product Security at HealthEquity; Monzy Merza, CEO and Co-Founder of Crogl; and Brad Lovering, Co-Founder and Chief Engineer at Crogl.

Call for Speakers

The AI SOC Summit is accepting speaker submissions from security practitioners who want to share real experiences, lessons learned, and practical approaches to using and securing AI in security operations. Organizers are looking for voices from the field, including analysts, engineers, and security leaders willing to speak about what has worked, what has not, and what others should know. Interested speakers can submit proposals here .

Sponsorship Opportunities

The AI SOC Summit offers a limited number of sponsorship opportunities for organizations that support practitioner driven learning and hands-on exploration of AI in security operations. Sponsorships are designed to support the event experience without turning sessions into sales presentations. Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact [email protected].

Event Details

Date: March 3, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Location: Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner, Tysons, VA

Registration: https://registration.eventpack.com/aisocsummit

About Crogl

Crogl builds AI powered knowledge engines for enterprise Security Operations Centers. The company's technology is designed to augment security analysts rather than replace them, helping teams reduce alert fatigue and improve access to critical data. Crogl operates in highly constrained environments, including air gapped networks, and focuses on solving foundational data accessibility challenges that have long limited SOC effectiveness. Learn more at crogl.com.

