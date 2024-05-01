Cromer Material Handling Earns Prestigious Diamond Award from Bobcat Company

FRESNO, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company recognized Cromer Material Handling as a top-performing material handling equipment dealer with a Diamond Award at MODEX 2024.

The Diamond Award is presented annually to select dealers by Bobcat Company for outstanding efforts and commitment within their respective regions. This year, Bobcat recognized 21 material handling dealers based on sales, volume and other dealer engagement metrics. Cromer Material Handling was recognized at a reception held during MODEX 2024, the premier supply chain experience trade show in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We are pleased to recognize such a deserving group of dealerships for their efforts and achievements," said Jarrod Steck, Bobcat vice president of material handling products. "While forklifts are a new product offering within the Bobcat portfolio, these dealerships bring years of expertise and experience within the material handling industry, and we are thrilled to award these top performers and valued dealer partners."

Brent Poulton, President of Cromer Material Handling, accepted the award on behalf of the entire organization.

"We are honored to be recognized by Bobcat Material Handling as one of the top-performing dealers," Poulton said. Combining our talented team of parts, service, rental, and sales associates with a world-class product has proven to be a winning formula for us, Bobcat Material Handling, and our customers. We proudly represent the Bobcat brand and are committed to long-lasting partnerships with them and our customers."

Bobcat's lift truck, materials handling products and organization were rebranded to Bobcat, from the former name of Doosan this past year.

About Cromer: Cromer Material Handling has been the West Coast's trusted material handling provider since 1989, with new and used forklifts, rentals, warehouse systems, training, parts, and service. Conveniently located throughout California with dealerships in Fresno, Sacramento, Manteca, Bakersfield and Santa Maria, and a facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Cromer team is dedicated to finding a solution for your equipment needs with the highest level of service. For more information, please visit cromer.com.

SOURCE Cromer Material Handling