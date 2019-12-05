Cromwell puts Confirmit at heart of strategic Customer Experience program

NEW YORK, LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cromwell, a leading U.K. and international supplier of high-quality industrial tools and services, has launched a strategic Customer Experience (CX) program, underpinned by Confirmit Horizons, to enhance its long-term commitment to delivering a truly customer-focused service.

Its investment in Confirmit Horizons in June this year follows the centralization of its customer service processes following its acquisition by W.W. Grainger, Inc., in 2015 and the creation of a dedicated insight function in 2018.

Elaine Barnes, Chief Customer Officer at Cromwell explained: "In order to minimize the impact of organizational changes on our customers, we recognized a need to change our company culture – putting the focus firmly on the customer. We needed to improve our ability to listen to and respond to customers so that we could enhance the experience across the entire customer journey."

Cromwell selected Confirmit as its strategic partner for its CX program because of the breadth of functionality offered and its ability to integrate with existing solutions including Salesforce. Importantly, Confirmit was able to provide Cromwell with a holistic, consultative approach to CX program development and deployment.

Sarah Melville, National Customer Insight Manager at Cromwell, discussed how Cromwell considered other providers, but "Confirmit was the only organization that could provide the expertise and support we needed at the outset. The Confirmit team has helped us to understand how to create a CX program that is reflective of customer needs and what Cromwell can do to respond, empowering us throughout the process."

Cromwell launched the CX program during Customer Service Week in early October. All staff were provided with in-depth training on the Confirmit dashboards, with a focus on how to understand results, use filters and view individual and team performance before the CX program went live.

In the first month, the company has achieved a 12% response rate, higher than the B2B industry average of 5-10%.

Louise Mole, Head of Customer Experience at Cromwell commented: "The feedback we are receiving is extremely encouraging. Our ability to listen more effectively and to respond immediately to what customers are saying means that people feel that their feedback is being heard. We've seen a remarkable jump in our Net Promoter Score® as a result."

Looking ahead, Cromwell has recently recruited a CX analyst who will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the program. This is expected to play a central role in daily working life, with up to 200 team members expected to use the insight dashboards to help drive customer centricity.

Cromwell is on schedule to introduce text analytics before the end of the year and plans to launch nine surveys by March 2020 to cover different stages and channels of the customer journey.

Melville noted: "Working with the Confirmit team on getting text analytics up and running has been fantastic. They just 'get it'. They interpret customer comments perfectly, so are able to help us build a model that will give us incredibly rich insights to work from."

Barnes added: "Combined with our new branding and a five-year business plan that marks a shift in culture towards the customer, we consider the launch of the CX program – and our partnership with Confirmit – to be a turning point for the business."

"The addition of Voice of the Employee (VoE) and Voice of the Supplier (VoS) programs in the future is the next logical step, enhancing our ability to carry out root cause analysis to find the source of customer and wider business issues. We know that Confirmit will be on hand as a trusted partner to help us at every step of the way," she said.

Henry Dack, Head of Strategic Accounts at Confirmit said: "We're delighted to be working with the Cromwell team on this strategic approach to customer experience. Their commitment to building a customer-centric culture is contagious and what we've been able to achieve together in a short space of time bodes extremely well for their future success."

